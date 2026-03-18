Egypt Condemns Israel’s Lebanon Incursion, Calls for Withdrawal

Egypt has condemned Israel’s ground incursion into southern Lebanon, describing the operation as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, 17 March, Cairo affirmed its full solidarity with the Lebanese state at this critical juncture and reiterated its categorical rejection of any infringement on Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

The ministry stressed Egypt’s support for Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty, underscoring the need to preserve the authority of Lebanese institutions amid escalating hostilities.

The Egyptian statement called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territory and urged the full, non-selective implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (a 2006 measure intended to resolve the Lebanon-Israel conflict by calling for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and the establishment of a zone free of any armed personnel) so that Lebanese state bodies can assume and exercise their responsibilities across the country.

Egypt demanded an immediate and comprehensive cessation of all Israeli military operations, including ground incursions and airstrikes against Beirut and other populated areas.

The statement also condemned attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and premises, which Cairo said constituted clear violations of international norms.

The Foreign Ministry urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take urgent and decisive action to compel Israel to halt its operations.

By pressing for the full activation of Resolution 1701 and the reinforcement of Lebanese state authority, Cairo is signaling its commitment to a diplomatic and institutional pathway to de-escalation, even as it appeals for robust international pressure to halt the violence.