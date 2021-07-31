Pinky Selim: “Dance is my obsession, it’s the air I breathe.”

The Egyptian Streets Podcast: Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative, and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

As a student at the American University in Cairo, Pinky Selim fell in love with Folkore dance, inspired since her childhood to dance from Reda Troupe’s films and Egyptian culture. Now, after graduating from AUC in 2007, she founded her own group, the AUC Alumni Folkore Troupe, and is still dancing and teaching the art.

A Cairo native, she shares her most memorable experiences traveling the world representing Egypt through dance, and how essential she feels holding on to Egyptian artistic heritage is.

