Egypt Qualifies for Handball Semifinals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Defeating Germany

The Pharaohs are through to the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games handball competition after defeating Germany 31-26. This marks the first time Egypt has made it to the semifinals of a handball tournament at the Olympic Games.

The Egyptians largely dominated their match against Germany, finishing the first half of the match ahead by four points, with Germany failing to close the gap throughout the game.

Egypt’s man of the match was Karim El Hendawy who managed to make 18 saves. Meanwhile, the top scorers of the match were Ali Zein and Yahia Omar with five goals each.

Egypt will face France in the semifinals on Thursday 5 August at 10:00 AM Cairo time.

Ahead of their match against Germany, Egypt defeated Bahrain, Sweden, Japan, and Portugal but lost to Denmark 32-27.

