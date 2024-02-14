Brazilian President Visits Egypt to Foster Cooperation and Discuss the War on Gaza

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil will be landing in Egypt on Wednesday 14 February to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday 15 February.

This is a two-day official visit, marking President Lula’s second visit to Egypt since assuming office in January 2023. The trip aims to discuss the war on Gaza and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

President Lula, a supporter of the Palestinian cause, has been critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and has called for compliance with the International Court of Justice’s decisions to prevent genocide in the region.

Brazil and Egypt have enjoyed strong bilateral relations, with 2024 marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Egypt is one of Brazil’s main trading partners in Africa, particularly in agricultural products.

Trade between the two countries reached approximately USD 2.4 billion (EGP 74 billion) in the first 10 months of 2023.

Additionally, Egypt is a significant importer of Brazilian beef, and discussions are underway to approve new beef imports from Brazil.

The visit also emphasizes cooperation between Brazil and Egypt at international forums. Egypt recently became a member of the BRICS group, which Brazil helped found, and aims to increase investment and economic cooperation with member states.

President Lula will then head to Ethiopia from 16-18 February. The Brazilian President will be at the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and will take part as a guest at the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.