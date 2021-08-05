News

Heartbreak as Egypt Misses Out on Handball Gold after France Defeat at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Egypt and France during today’s match
Photo via Reuters

The Pharaohs have missed out on a chance for a gold medal after being defeated by France in the semifinals of the men’s handball tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games on Thursday 5 August.

Egypt lost the low-scoring match by 27-23, with the French goalkeeper making key saves and preventing Egypt’s hopes for a historic handball gold at the Olympic Games.

Up until half-time, Egypt was tied with France at 13-13. However, the French managed to get ahead and ultimately successfully held off the Egyptians.

Egypt will now play against the losing team from the upcoming face-off between Denmark and Spain to compete for a bronze medal.

After defeating Germany on Wednesday, 4 August, Egypt’s Olympic handball team made history by marking the country’s first participation in the semifinals in a handball tournament at the Olympics.

