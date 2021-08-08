News

Nile Boat Engulfed By Flames as Smoke Rises in Heart of Cairo

A Zamalek Nile boat, believed to be Omar El-Khayam, was engulfed by a massive fire on Sunday 8 August.

Smoke continued to plume over the Cairene skyline for hours as civil defense forces and firefighters have attempted to temper the flames, with some success.

Police boats have also been deployed to monitor the marine perimeter, though they have yet to release any information regarding any possible casualties or collateral, barring the ship itself.

The reasons behind the fire are presently unknown, though it appears to have been centered primarily around the ship’s top-most floors.

Sitting static between two much larger catering ships, Le Pacha and Al Saraya, the small structure can be seen from the Maspero strip and both neighboring bridges (i.e. 15th May, 6th of October). It is situated on the Zamalek Corniche, across from several youth sporting clubs.

This story is developing.

