13 Terrorists Killed, 9 Soldier Casualties in Egypt’s North Sinai

13 terrorist of Islamic extremist affiliations were killed in clashes with Egyptian soldiers in counter-terrorism operations in North Sinai, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced on Friday, 13 June.

Nine Egyptian soldiers also lost their lives in the exchange of fire, according to a statement released by the official page of the Armed Forces’ spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez.

The statement further said that the Armed Forces seized 15 automatic rifles and an unspecified amount of ammunition, 20 automatic rifle magazines, a number of motorcycles in the terrorists’ possession.

This operation was part of a larger operation referred to as Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018, which according to the Armed Forces has so far resulted in the killing of hundreds of terrorists.

