13 Terrorists Killed, 9 Soldier Casualties in Egypt’s North Sinai

Security point in Egypt’s North Sinai.

13 terrorist of Islamic extremist affiliations were killed in clashes with Egyptian soldiers in counter-terrorism operations in North Sinai, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced on Friday, 13 June.

Nine Egyptian soldiers also lost their lives in the exchange of fire, according to a statement released by the official page of the Armed Forces’ spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez.

The statement further said that the Armed Forces seized 15 automatic rifles and an unspecified amount of ammunition, 20 automatic rifle magazines, a number of motorcycles in the terrorists’ possession.

This operation was part of a larger operation referred to as Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018, which according to the Armed Forces has so far resulted in the killing of hundreds of terrorists.

Egypt Receives 261,600 Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

