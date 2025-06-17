At Least 51 Killed in Gaza While Waiting for Aid, Health Officials Say

At least 51 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured today, Tuesday, after Israeli forces targeted a crowd waiting for aid near an aid distribution site in Khan Younis, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence agency.

Thousands had gathered outside a charity centre in the southern Gaza Strip to collect flour when Israeli drones and tanks reportedly opened fire.

Local health authorities said that 51 people were killed and over 200 wounded, with at least 20 in critical condition. Nasser Medical Complex, where the wounded were transferred, confirmed the figures.

The attack marks one of several incidents in recent weeks in which Israeli forces have opened fire near aid distribution sites. Health officials in Gaza say scores have been killed and hundreds wounded in similar incidents.

Since early May, food distribution in parts of Gaza has been conducted through a new network of centres backed by the US and Israel. However, the system has faced widespread criticism from the United Nations and international aid groups, who argue it violates humanitarian principles by giving Israel control over access to aid.

The UN has also raised alarms over famine-like conditions in Gaza, with aid convoys facing growing difficulties due to Israeli military restrictions, lawlessness, and looting.

Since the start of the war on 7 October, more than 54,880 people have been killed in Gaza, including at least 16,500 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The United Nations has warned that the entire population of the enclave is at risk of famine, with limited access to food, clean water, and medical supplies due to Israel’s blockade and continued military operations.