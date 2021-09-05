5 Thought-Provoking Arabic Books by Egyptian Authors

Young Egyptians continue to inspire and impress with their creativity, and the publishing industry is no exception. More and more Egyptian authors are emerging to tell their stories and have their voices heard.

The books in this list offer a small sample of what Egyptian authors have to offer, so consider passing by your favorite bookstore to stay updated on the latest releases!

Bartaman Nutella (Jar of Nutella) by Mahmoud Zaki

Genre: Self Help

Inspired by the author’s weight loss experience, this book discusses how obesity and weight gain can be psychological in nature and require more than just dietary changes. Bartaman Nutella is a firsthand account of the emotional pain and turmoil felt throughout the weight loss journey along with the feelings of triumph that come after the goal is achieved.

Buy here.

Concealer by Nermeen Nahmadallah

Genre: Drama

Inspired by real life events, Concealer follows the story of Fatma, a young woman who decides to exact revenge on everyone who has wronged her. Despite getting beaten down by life time and time again, she tries harder to accomplish her dreams but is forced to start over due to a dramatic turn of events. The inspiring story follows her attempts to keep pushing on despite the circumstances.

Buy here.

Taht Saqf Wahed (Under One Roof) by Dina Emad

Genre: Romance

In this ‘against all odds’ narrative, two individuals of different social classes end up having to live under one roof. Even though they end up falling in love, life gets in the way and they are forced to part for many years. They do end up reuniting, but the reunion is not as expected.

Buy here.

3elaqat Khatera (Dangerous Relationships) by Mohamed Taha

Genre: Psychology

This book discusses the significance of relationships on an individual’s life, starting with one’s relationship with themselves. The book tackles issues commonly faced in relationships, such as how an individual’s perception of another individual can differ from reality. As the title suggests, it also addresses the characteristics of dangerous types of relationships that need to be avoided.

Buy here.

Al Haraka Al Tollabeya fil Gam’a Al Amrekeyya (The Student Movement at AUC) by Taher El Moataz

Genre: Non-fiction

In this non-fiction title, the author strives to debunk the stereotypes about students of the American University in Cairo (AUC), who are often looked at as spoiled and out of touch with the community. He does so by shedding light on his experience as an AUC student during the student movements that occurred in the university between 2010 and 2015.

Buy here.

