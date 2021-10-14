Egypt to Host its First Ever International Ice Hockey Tournament

Following Egypt’s achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the country is hosting its first ever major international winter sports event, Egypt Ice Hockey Experience 2021 (EIHE 2021), at the ice rink in Cairo’s Genena Mall, Nasr City. The tournament will be held between 24 October and 26 October and is organized by Egypt Ice Hockey and Egypt Winter Sports, and held under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth & Sports and in partnership with the Egyptian National Olympic Committee (ENOC) and Canada’s Friendship League

“The idea of promoting Egypt as the perfect destination for sports tourism, youth tourism and hosting international sports events is exactly in line with our mission. We have been dedicated toward the promotion of winter sports in Egypt and we are confident that our dream of seeing the Egyptian flag being waved at the Winter Olympics will soon be a reality,” says Nancy Abdelhadi, Co-Founder and CEO of International Business & Investment Services (IBIS), event co-organizers for EIHE 2021.

A number of Egyptian and foreign women will also be taking part in the three-day tournament, in addition to over 50 ice hockey enthusiasts from Canada, France, Germany, Finland, the US, UK, and Switzerland. Professional winter sports athletes, skier Ahmed Fayed, and snowboarder Khaled El Shebokshy, will also be attending.

Although Egypt does not currently have any winter sports federations or a national Ice Hockey team, Egypt Ice Hockey team has previously participated in a number of international ice hockey matches, and is keen on establishing an official winter sports federation in the country.

Organizing this international event in Egypt reiterates the country’s hopes to position itself as a global hub for sports, culture, business, tourism, and investment.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter