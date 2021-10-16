In Photos: Creative Inktober Sketches by Egyptian Artists

October is an inspiring month for artists around the world as it means the start of #Inktober, a challenge where artists post sketches of their work online based on daily prompts.

The Inktober challenge was first created by artist Jake Parker in 2009 to help artists develop their skills. The prompts are posted by the official Inktober Instagram account. Since then, it has become popularized on a global scale.

This year’s Inktober included prompts like Watch, Raven, and Fan, among others, and it’s always interesting to see how Egyptian artists interpret such broad terms and make them their own.

As we approach the second half of Inktober, we take a look at some of the most thought-provoking submissions by Egyptian artists and can’t wait to see what the rest of the month has in store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rania Maged (@rania__maged)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Fam (@george_fam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Nafady (@nafady______)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illustrations by salma essa (@salmaessa.art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Illustration (@hamzaillustration)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inkandpaper (@by_sherinn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sara🎨🖌️ (@sar_asart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandrine Sardi (@sandrinesardi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faylen’sDrawing (@faylensdrawing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walaa Ashraf (@walaa.ashraf.ayoub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hana elwakil (@whenartspeak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aya El-Borgy (@aya.elborgy)

