News

Michael Fahmy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Underage Coptic Girls

Michael Fahmy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Underage Coptic Girls

Credit: Noran Morsi

A Cairo court sentenced Michael Fahmy to life imprisonment for luring, kidnapping, taking advantage of and sexually assaulting underage girls from the Coptic Christian community in Egypt. Fahmy’s wife, who was also charged by the Egyptian Public Prosecution for assisting Fahmy, was acquitted by the court.

During the trial, the Egyptian Public Prosecution had revealed that Fahmy kidnapped and taken advantage of six young girls, luring them in on the basis he was a psychiatrist and that they needed treatment and ‘special examination’. The girls were subjected to various forms of sexual assault, which Fahmy had argued to them was for their well-being.

The Public Prosecution was able to establish evidence, including multiple witness testimonies, that proved Fahmy’s actions. Evidence that was uncovered also included written letters from the victims and video footage capturing the sexual crimes. Further, it was revealed that Fahmy was not a registered practitioner.

Fahmy was first exposed in October 2020, with the hashtag #M_F_Sexual_Abuser (#المتحرش_م_ف) going viral. M.F. referred to the initials of Fahmy, who was accused of posing as a ‘spiritual guide’ and using his profession to lure underage girls from the Coptic Christian community.

The abuses date back to at least 2014, with social media posts being published by some users as a warning to young women in 2018. Even earlier, a news report from Copts Today, a publication focused on news from the Coptic Christian community, spread a warning by Bishop Rafael in 2014 of abuse carried out by a man posing as a psychiatrist, believed to be Fahmy.

Fahmy and his wife were eventually arrested and referred to trial in April 2021.

Two Egyptian Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for North Coast Gang Rape

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Two Egyptian Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for North Coast Gang Rape

Egyptian Streets9 November 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know About the Egypt Health Passport App

Amina Zaineldine6 November 2021
Read More

Luxor Welcomes First Flight From London After Two-Year Hiatus

Marina Makary3 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Calls for International Community to Support Africa’s Climate Action at COP26 Conference

Egyptian Streets3 November 2021
Read More

President Sisi Terminates Egypt’s State of Emergency After 4 Years

Nadine Khaled25 October 2021
Read More

What is Happening in Sudan?

Egyptian Streets25 October 2021
Read More

Mohamed Salah Becomes Top Scoring African in Premier League

Egyptian Streets25 October 2021
Read More
Tourism attraction public investment oil rig

Saudi Arabia Turns Offshore Oil Rig Into Huge Adventure Park

Nour Altoukhi20 October 2021
Read More