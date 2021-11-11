News

Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh Selected to Host Climate Change Conference in 2022

Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh Selected to Host Climate Change Conference in 2022

Minister Yasmin Fouad at the COP26 Climate Change Conference

Egypt’s Ministry of Environment announced that Egypt was selected to officially host the 27th session of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27).

In her speech at the Glasgow COP26 Conference, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, thanked international and African delegations for supporting Egypt to host the next climate change conference, and affirmed that Egypt aims to unite the world’s efforts to confront climate change.

“We wish to thank all African parties for having welcomed and endorsed Egypt’s offer to host COP27, including those civil society from Africa, who supported such an Africa,” the minister said.

The minister also referred to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s message, which was shared during the Glasgow Conference, where he stressed that COP27 will be a true African-centered conference to drive progress on key priorities concerning climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and carbon neutrality.

Fouad commended the successful efforts of the current UK presidency of the conference, and the significant progress that was made in announcing new initiatives and renewing commitments towards climate action, which represents an impetus for the effective response to the impacts of climate change.

Concluding her speech, the Minister of Environment stressed Egypt’s commitment to work on building bridges of cooperation and finding common ground to forge agreements on critical issues, and to help developing and African countries to scale up their measures to confront climate change.

“We will spare no effort to make COP27 hospitable for all,” the minister said.

Against the backdrop of the conference, Egypt also announced its official National Climate Change Strategy, which focuses on five main goals: lowering carbon emissions and increasing reliance on clean energy, building resilience through protecting citizens’ health and confronting biodiversity loss, governance and business management to promote green foreign investment, climate financing, and enhancing scientific research.

Ministry of Emigration Launches Initiative to Solve Family Disputes for Egyptians Abroad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Ministry of Emigration Launches Initiative to Solve Family Disputes for Egyptians Abroad

Marina Makary11 November 2021
Read More

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Reportedly Banned in Egypt Over Gay Scenes

Egyptian Streets11 November 2021
Read More

Egypt To Issue Smart Unified Card For All Modes of Transport

Marina Makary10 November 2021
Read More

International Aluminuim Institute Develops 1.5 Degree Decarbonization Scenario

Egyptian Streets10 November 2021
Read More

Michael Fahmy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Underage Coptic Girls

Egyptian Streets10 November 2021
Read More

Two Egyptian Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for North Coast Gang Rape

Egyptian Streets9 November 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know About the Egypt Health Passport App

Amina Zaineldine6 November 2021
Read More

Luxor Welcomes First Flight From London After Two-Year Hiatus

Marina Makary3 November 2021
Read More