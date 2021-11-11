Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh Selected to Host Climate Change Conference in 2022

Egypt’s Ministry of Environment announced that Egypt was selected to officially host the 27th session of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27).

In her speech at the Glasgow COP26 Conference, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, thanked international and African delegations for supporting Egypt to host the next climate change conference, and affirmed that Egypt aims to unite the world’s efforts to confront climate change.

“We wish to thank all African parties for having welcomed and endorsed Egypt’s offer to host COP27, including those civil society from Africa, who supported such an Africa,” the minister said.

The minister also referred to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s message, which was shared during the Glasgow Conference, where he stressed that COP27 will be a true African-centered conference to drive progress on key priorities concerning climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and carbon neutrality.

Fouad commended the successful efforts of the current UK presidency of the conference, and the significant progress that was made in announcing new initiatives and renewing commitments towards climate action, which represents an impetus for the effective response to the impacts of climate change.

Concluding her speech, the Minister of Environment stressed Egypt’s commitment to work on building bridges of cooperation and finding common ground to forge agreements on critical issues, and to help developing and African countries to scale up their measures to confront climate change.

“We will spare no effort to make COP27 hospitable for all,” the minister said.

Against the backdrop of the conference, Egypt also announced its official National Climate Change Strategy, which focuses on five main goals: lowering carbon emissions and increasing reliance on clean energy, building resilience through protecting citizens’ health and confronting biodiversity loss, governance and business management to promote green foreign investment, climate financing, and enhancing scientific research.

