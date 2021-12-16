“Please Be Kind to Us!”: Egyptians Mentally Kickstart 2022 on a Hopeful Note

This year was a rollercoaster of events and emotions. After being shocked by 2020, we all expected 2021 to be slightly kinder to us, but to many people, 2021 was just as tough. In my case, 2021 was a year of fulfillment. I finally started working in my career of choice, and I got engaged to the love of my life (as cliché as that may sound). However, it was not all rainbows and butterflies; it was my first time experiencing the sudden loss of someone very special.

Egyptian Streets asked a few Egyptians on how they feel, with 2021 finally coming to an end, and 2022 about to begin.

Rafaella Deskoores, 23, Marketeer

“I’m relieved that this sad, heavy, and traumatic year is finally coming to an end. Scared, as I’m not sure what’s coming next. Despite these two negative feelings, I’m somehow grateful. Because I know it could have been way worse, but God prevented that. And I’m grateful I still have my family around, safe and sound. And, for getting through everything 2021 threw at me and growing along the way.”

“As for expectations, absolutely zero. Nothing. Or at least I’m trying not to set any, because that’s a lesson I learnt from 2021.”

Heidi Sallam, 23, HR Data Specialist

“2021 was a heavy year actually, it’s one of the years where I was very emotional and anxious. In 2021, I stressed over the slightest and smallest things, and I really hope that 2022 helps me throw away the feeling of anxiety I felt in 2021.”

Mohamed Waleed Anwar, 26, Banker

“I am very happy and thankful to have gotten past this year. I’m thankful because I passed many obstacles without any losses, gained good experience, and accomplished goals that I had set for myself at the beginning of the year. It’s ending better than I was expecting.”

“For 2022, I wish that God blesses my family, keeps them safe, and helps me make them more proud. I promised myself to be proud of myself in six months and I’m currently in this process.”

Meriam Abadir, 30, Interior Architect

“I’m hopeful and excited because this year is the year we’re all waiting for (my wedding and my best friends’ wedding), but I’m also scared because of the new COVID-19 variant and the risk of closures and travel restrictions all over again.”

Ahmed Emad, 26, Banker

“I honestly think this year was great, with many gains on a personal level, and for the first time, I do not want the year to end. As for my ambitions in the new year, I aim to start a new challenge and pursue PhD studies. I might also move to a new residence, and move to a new department at work so I can learn something new.”

Aya Ezz El-Arab, 28, Entrepreneur

“I’m thankful that 2021 came to an end. It has been a rollercoaster for me on all scales; all I wanted was not to lose any of my people in it, and hopefully it will go that way until the end. I learned to prioritize my family and friends.”

“As for 2022… I hope my dreams come true. I need to settle down, and have some peace of mind and heart.”

Aida Labib, 60, Retired

“Despite the difficulties that we faced, I thank the Lord that we are fine. I hope that what’s remaining of 2021 ends in peace, and I hope to start 2022 as a year of love, joy, and happiness, away from the pandemic. My expectations for 2022 is that it will be a year of rewards and blessings.”

Peter George, 37, Photographer and Technical Consultant

“2021 wasn’t my year. I lost my best friend and my second mother, my parents got COVID-19 for a long time, and there were many changes in my corporate job. I got stuck in depression, was low on energy, had no passion for anything, got sick for nearly three months, and had two surgeries.”

“But for 2022, I believe life goes on and we have to move on. I aim to focus more on both of my jobs.”

Marina Shafik, 27, Marketeer

“As usual, when we reach the month of December, we’re surprised with how fast the year came to an end! I’d say it was an eventful year with lots of ups and downs. I’m thankful that I survived it. As for 2022, please be kind to us!”

Subscribe to our newsletter