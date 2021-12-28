Arts & Culture

Behind the Name of Six Cairo’s Districts

mm
Behind the Name of Six Cairo’s Districts

The Kempinski Nile Hotel: Garden City Cairo - Big Guy Big ...
View from Kempinski Nile Hotel | c. Big Guy Big World

Over the centuries, Egypt has been home to many cultures and many civilizations, has housed religions and renegades, lovers and unlovables. As a result, Egypt has become a pinwheel of diversity, city names ranging from Latin to Arabic, Greek to English. Whether it’s a tongue of antiquity or one we still use today, Egypt remembers them all in the form of Cairo.

Cairo is both the capital of Egypt and its massive darling, with upwards of eight districts ranging from ancient to modern to postmodern. Each has a unique identity, a unique sense of self; Maadi is for the dreamers, the florists, the let’s-get-lost in peace. Mohandessin is a concrete jungle, fast-paced and merciless, a hub of noise and corporate-savvy.

But there’s always a little more to each of them.

There’s a name.

Best Universities In Egypt - Propertyfinder.eg
University of Ain Shams | c. PropertyFinder

Ain Shams

Ain Shams is the most predictable on this list. It’s meaning is “Eye of the Sun” in Arabic, as the district now sits atop one of antiquity’s most interesting locales: the ancient Heliopolis. Not to be confused with the modern city, the true Heliopolis was the spiritual epicenter for sun worship in ancient Egypt. Today, Ain Shams is one of Cairo’s oldest districts, containing a formidable number of historical sites.

Entrance to Cairo's Manasterly Palace | Entrance to Cairo ...
Entrance to Cairo’s Manasterly Palace | c. Zeinab Mohamed via Flickr

El Manial

El Manial is a feat of both lyrical and industrial ingenuity; in Arabic, it means nilometer. The particular nilometer that runs through El Manial still stands, in full glory, alongside Manesterly Palace. Long before the Aswan dam, Egyptians “invented an instrument to measure the waters in order to predict the Nile’s behavior.” Nilometers were used as early as 5,000 years ago, and vary in kind. Only priests, Pharaohs, and later Arab and Roman leaders were allowed to oversee the construction and monitor the use of Nilometers.

Garden City: A hidden historical treasure in the heart of ...
Garden City c. Step Feed

Garden City

When Khedive Ismail became bent on Europeanizing Cairo, Garden City was born. Much like it’s name suggests, it draws most of its inspiration from foreign countries: with the tight, once cobbled streets that are reminiscent of Paris and Amsterdam, to the low buildings and English architecture. Its landscape, layout, and general atmosphere are a testament to the foreign architects who worked on its inception. Today, Garden City is considered one of Cairo’s sleepiest suburbs for the wealthy and resigned.

Apartments for Sale in Heliopolis - Masr El Gedida | Egypt ...
Heliopolis Korba | c. Isqan

Heliopolis

Unlike Ain Shams, this Heliopolis has very little to do with the ancient city. Rather, its name – Heliopolis, meaning “City of the Sun” in Greek – is an homage to one of Egypt’s cornerstones of religious worship. Built in 1905 by Belgian industrialist Édouard Empain and by Boghos Nubar, son of the Egyptian Prime Minister Nubar Pasha, it is now Cairo’s bridge into more modern settlements. Among locals, Heliopolis is known as Misr El Gedida: New Egypt. It speaks to that connection between a once ancient city and its modern equivalent.

MAADI -CAIRO EGYPT | Maadi is a southern suburb of Cairo con… | Flickr
Maadi | c. Fraigo via Flickr

Maadi

Maadi is, much like Garden City, one of Egypt’s more undisturbed locations. It draws its name from the Lower Egyptian prehistoric culture, Buto Maadi. It’s credited to a suburb just north of the delta, where its namesake remains in the form of a Cairo district. The settlements in Lower Egypt are better preserved than their counterparts, which is largely why contemporary Maadi is famous for its intimate link to the past.

The culture resurfaced in waves with the Naqada I and II phases in upper Egypt, but the culture remains intimately tied to Maadi itself today – where it was most famously pursued.

Egypt (مصر ). A voyage to Egypt, Africa - Cairo, Alexandria, Gizeh, Shubra El-Kheima, Port Said ...
Shubra | c. TiogaTalk via Blogspot

Shubra

Shubra is an ironic name for one of Cairo’s largest districts. Shubra, derived from Coptic, was intended to mean small village or town. Although it was, back in at its inception, today Shubra is a notorious behemoth, padded with buildings and noise, a lively location that no Cairo resident can quite overlook on a list such as this one.

'Escaping the Egyptian Narcissist': A Critical Book Review

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

‘Escaping the Egyptian Narcissist’: A Critical Book Review

Sara Ahmed24 December 2021
Read More

The Women Bringing Egyptian Street Food to the Suburbs of Boston

Niveen Ghoneim24 December 2021
Read More

Glassblowing: Egypt’s Unsung Artform

Mona Abdou23 December 2021
Read More

Hounds & Jackals: Game of the Pharaohs

Mona Abdou22 December 2021
Read More

Café Riche: Egypt’s Revolutionary Location

Mona Abdou21 December 2021
Read More

From Criminal Justice to Broadway’s First Arab Eliza: Shereen Ahmed

Mona Abdou15 December 2021
Read More

In Photos: Egyptian Women In Action

Mona Abdou9 December 2021
Read More

Pour it: An Egyptian Artist’s Blend of Art and Fashion

Marina Makary7 December 2021
Read More