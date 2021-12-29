Arts & Culture

In Photos: Vintage Archive of Egypt’s Golden Age

The Grand Savoy Hotel at Downtown Cairo, by Max H. Rudmann, in 1908
Photo via Egypt Archive

El zaman el gameel” (the beautiful time) or Egypt’s Golden Age: This is how we often hear our parents and grandparents describing Egypt in the last few decades before the introduction of technology and the revolutionary 2000s. Scrolling through Instagram, we came across Egypt Archive, a platform posting pictures of Egypt’s streets, buildings, and people, in the 18th and 19th century.

Launched nearly a year ago, Egypt Archive is “all about vintage Egypt”, from the streets and detailed architecture of Downtown Cairo and Alexandria, to hotels, stores, and cafés. The platform covers Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, Aswan, Port Said, and Damietta. So for everyone wondering or missing what Egypt looked like a hundred years ago, this platform will be your next go-to.

The International Association of Emergency (Currently Alexandria ambulance service), by N. & G. Chrissanthou, 1935
Photo via Egypt Archive
Mohamed Ali Square in Downtown Alexandria, 1943
Photo via Egypt Archive
Aerial view of Luxor’s Karnak Temple, taken from a BOAC aircraft
Photo via Egypt Archive
Banque Misr and St. Joseph’s Church in Downtown Cairo, by Lehnert & Landrock, 1927
Photo via Egypt Archive
Cairo Railway Station, 1948
Photo via Egypt Archive
Cairo’s Qasr El-Nil Bride, 1933
Photo via Egypt Archive
Inside a café in Port Said, by Eliot Elisofon, 1926
Photo via Egypt Archive
Beachfront cabins along the Suez Canal in Port Said, by Lehnert & Landrock, 1932
Photo via Egypt Archive
Al-Nabi Daniel street in Downtown Alexandria,1926
Photo via Egypt Archive
Luna Amusement Park in Heliopolis, 1915
Photo via Egypt Archive

Egypt's History of Burning Incense

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

