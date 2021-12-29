In Photos: Vintage Archive of Egypt’s Golden Age

“El zaman el gameel” (the beautiful time) or Egypt’s Golden Age: This is how we often hear our parents and grandparents describing Egypt in the last few decades before the introduction of technology and the revolutionary 2000s. Scrolling through Instagram, we came across Egypt Archive, a platform posting pictures of Egypt’s streets, buildings, and people, in the 18th and 19th century.

Launched nearly a year ago, Egypt Archive is “all about vintage Egypt”, from the streets and detailed architecture of Downtown Cairo and Alexandria, to hotels, stores, and cafés. The platform covers Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, Aswan, Port Said, and Damietta. So for everyone wondering or missing what Egypt looked like a hundred years ago, this platform will be your next go-to.

Subscribe to our newsletter