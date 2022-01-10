News

Prominent Public Figures Wael al-Ibrashi and Tahany el-Gebaly Pass Away Due to COVID-19

Featured: Egypt’s first femal judge Tahany al-Gebaly (Left) and prominent political commentator Wael al-Ibrashi (Right).

After COVID-19 heath complications, Egyptian media icon Wael al-Ibrashi passed away on Sunday, 10 January 2022. His death was corroborated by several media houses including Akhbar al-Youm and al-Watan.

According to Gulf Today, al-Ibrashi suffered pulmonary fibrosis after retaining COVID-19 at the end of 2020. He was hospitalized on several occasions afterwards in a grapple with the virus.

Similarly, Egypt’s first female judge Tahany el-Gebaly succumbed to similar health complications after her own battle with COVID-19. Within the span of a few short months, the pandemic has claimed the lives of several prominent Egyptian figures within the political, public, and entertainment spheres.

Al-Ibrashi was born October 26 1963 in Sherbeen, Dakahlia in Egypt, spending his earlier career working as a journalist for “Rose el-Youssef” newspaper. Famously, he hosted the television programmes “al-Ashera Masa’an” (“10:00 PM”) and “al-Haqiqah” (“The Truth”) on the Dream Network.

The date of al-Ibrashi’s funeral has not yet been set, but condolences have surfaced in response to his untimely passing.

El-Gebaly was born in the Gharbia governorate in 1950, graduating from the faculty of law and going on to become the “the first Egyptian and Arab female lawyer to be elected as a member in the permanent office of the Arab Lawyers Union (ALU) since it was found in 1944.”

In 2003, el-Gebaly made history when she was appointed vice-president of the Supreme Constitutional and Egypt’s first-ever female judge.

El-Gebaly’s funeral was held on January 9 2022, in her hometown of Tanta.

Film My Design Festival Returns for Its 2nd Edition in January 2022

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

