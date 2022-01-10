Prominent Public Figures Wael al-Ibrashi and Tahany el-Gebaly Pass Away Due to COVID-19

After COVID-19 heath complications, Egyptian media icon Wael al-Ibrashi passed away on Sunday, 10 January 2022. His death was corroborated by several media houses including Akhbar al-Youm and al-Watan.

According to Gulf Today, al-Ibrashi suffered pulmonary fibrosis after retaining COVID-19 at the end of 2020. He was hospitalized on several occasions afterwards in a grapple with the virus.

Similarly, Egypt’s first female judge Tahany el-Gebaly succumbed to similar health complications after her own battle with COVID-19. Within the span of a few short months, the pandemic has claimed the lives of several prominent Egyptian figures within the political, public, and entertainment spheres.

Al-Ibrashi was born October 26 1963 in Sherbeen, Dakahlia in Egypt, spending his earlier career working as a journalist for “Rose el-Youssef” newspaper. Famously, he hosted the television programmes “al-Ashera Masa’an” (“10:00 PM”) and “al-Haqiqah” (“The Truth”) on the Dream Network.

The date of al-Ibrashi’s funeral has not yet been set, but condolences have surfaced in response to his untimely passing.

El-Gebaly was born in the Gharbia governorate in 1950, graduating from the faculty of law and going on to become the “the first Egyptian and Arab female lawyer to be elected as a member in the permanent office of the Arab Lawyers Union (ALU) since it was found in 1944.”

In 2003, el-Gebaly made history when she was appointed vice-president of the Supreme Constitutional and Egypt’s first-ever female judge.

El-Gebaly’s funeral was held on January 9 2022, in her hometown of Tanta.

Subscribe to our newsletter