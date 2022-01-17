International

South Korea’s President to visit Egypt for the First Time in 16 Years

South Korea’s President to visit Egypt for the First Time in 16 Years

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in Photo: Flickr

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in will arrive in Cairo for the first visit of a South Korean President to Egypt in 16 years on Wednesday, 20 January as part of his Middle East tour. President Abdel-Fatah Al Sisi’s invitation was extended for the two presidents to discuss bilateral cooperation in sustainable growth and bolstering future cooperation in various fields.

President Moon’s visit to Egypt is set for three days, as confirmed by the South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Hong Jin-Wook in a press conference on Sunday, with an official reception ceremony and a bilateral summit taking place. The two presidents will also hold a business roundtable to discuss renewable industries and the development of eco-friendly infrastructure.

South Korea and Egypt’s strategic partnership in 2016 has played a role in the advancement of the relationship between the two countries with special regard to the rate of trade exchange. In the latest report issued in December 2021, Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea highlighted a 46.9 percent increase from January to October 2021, reaching USD 1.89 billion (EGP 29 billion) as compared to USD 1.28 billion (EGP 20 billion) in 2020. The trade exchange between South Korea and Egypt includes oil products, granite, zinc, as well machines, and equipment.

Egypt’s former Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and South Korea’s first vice foreign minister Lim Sung-Nam sign an agreement in 2016. Photo: Getty Images

Similarly, Egypt’s exports to the South Korean market saw an increase of 62.3 percent, reaching USD 531.5 million(EGP 8.34 billion) in 2021. Egyptian government reports underscore that South Korea is one of Egypt’s most important trading partners

Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee reiterated in a press conference the importance of the relationship between Egypt and South Korea with Egypt being the international logistics hub and the base country for Korean corporate advancement in Africa.

Activist Marwa Kenawy Petitions Against Pardoning of her Son's Convicted Killers
At 12 Years Old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed Graduates University

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International

Related Items

More in International

At 12 Years Old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed Graduates University

Fadila El Karrany17 January 2022
Read More

The Women Bringing Egyptian Street Food to the Suburbs of Boston

Niveen Ghoneim24 December 2021
Read More

Reaching for the Stars: Celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Sara Ahmed3 December 2021
Read More

What is Happening in Sudan?

Egyptian Streets25 October 2021
Read More
Tourism attraction public investment oil rig

Saudi Arabia Turns Offshore Oil Rig Into Huge Adventure Park

Nour Altoukhi20 October 2021
Read More

US Admits Afghanistan Drone Strike Killed Seven Children, Other Civilians

Egyptian Streets18 September 2021
Read More

Success Stories are the Main Driver of Africa’s Development: Minister Rania A. Al-Mashat

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Why Lebanon Matters, and How You Can Help Lebanese People in 2021

ES Buzz25 August 2021
Read More