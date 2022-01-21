Review: Paris’ Little Mint Green Pâtisserie Lands in Egypt

Born and bred French pâtisserie, Ladurée, has arrived in Egypt’s Arkan Plaza in El Sheikh Zayed and The Waterway in New Cairo.

Famously known for its colorful double-decker macarons, Ladurée traces its origin back to 1862. Wrapped in history, the refined atmosphere of Ladurée is chic and classy. The green hues of the café and restaurant, with both indoor and outdoor seating options, bring a Parisian feel to the streets of Cairo.

The menu is divided into four sections: breakfast, savory, dessert, and coffee. Their delicious macarons are displayed inside the indoor area along with a distinct collection of on-the-go desserts.

On the breakfast menu are several dishes, ranging from appetizing egg options, breakfast bowls, and assortments of bakery options. The first item on the menu is the Ladurée Omelet, for EGP 152 ($USD 10). The dish presents the perfect fluffy omelet with mushroom, French gruyère cheese, smoked turkey, tomato, and fine herbs, the ultimate mixture for a satisfying meal.

If you don’t want to indulge in a full continental French breakfast, a fusion of Tunisian-origin Shakshooka is served with Benedictine soft-boiled eggs and a side of Hollandaise sauce, for EGP 165 ($USD 11). Though slightly overpriced, the flavorsome Middle Eastern Shakshooka’s spices accompany the soft-boiled eggs perfectly.

Don’t worry, if you hit the snooze button too many times and didn’t wake up for breakfast, you can always enjoy their savory menu starting at 1:00 P.M. Ladurée’s savory menu combines a selection of different club sandwiches that are served with a side of french fries. The Club Champs-Elysées, for EGP 178 ($USD 12), is a club sandwich with brown bread, mozzarella, eggplant, sun-dried tomato, zucchini, and basil pesto sauce; a perfect dish for brunch.

If your body starts signaling hungry cues, the restaurant offers lunch and dinner plates. Needless to say, the French café and restaurant must often serve the classic French Onion Soup, for EGP 114 ($USD 7). For the indulgent foodies, there are burgers, pasta, and steak dishes options as well.

The Ladurée experience would not be complete without a taste of their dessert menu. Aside from their mouthwatering signature macarons, their dessert options are worth leaving a little room for. The Isphan French Toast, which has raspberries, a raspberry coulis, lychee, rose ice cream, and mini macaron rose breakings, offers the best of both worlds.

The secret to the famous Ladurée macarons lies in their simple yet unique flavor combinations. The macarons are mostly single-flavored, which leaves room for top-quality taste and experience. They are displayed in a window vanity to lure customers with a sweet tooth. They are then packaged in a cute little box that should always be kept for repurposing.

Ladurée is definitely more on the high-end spectrum of dining in Egypt, with higher prices than most cafés and restaurants. However, the ambiance and overall atmosphere make it a worthy experience for all food lovers.

