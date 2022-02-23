Pop Rock Band Maroon 5 to Perform in Cairo in May

American pop rock band Maroon 5 are set to perform in Cairo once again at the pyramids on May 3rd — their second concert in the capital since 2011.

This performance is part of their first regional tour in the Middle East, which also includes live performances in Israel on May 9 and the United Arab Emirates on May 6.

The Grammy award-winning band previously performed in Egypt in 2011 at the Gezira Youth Center in Zamalek, which was right after the 2011 January revolution.

The six-member group, led by Adam Levine, have sold more than 135 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling music artists. They’re famously known for singles such as ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Memories’, ‘This Love’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’.

Presented by the Live at the Pyramids platform, Maroon 5 follow in the footsteps of renowned rock legends the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who previously performed in March 2019.

Tickets will be on sale from February 25th at ticketsmarche.com

