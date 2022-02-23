Buzz

Pop Rock Band Maroon 5 to Perform in Cairo in May

Pop Rock Band Maroon 5 to Perform in Cairo in May

Photo credit: Live Nation

American pop rock band Maroon 5 are set to perform in Cairo once again at the pyramids on May 3rd — their second concert in the capital since 2011.

This performance is part of their first regional tour in the Middle East, which also includes live performances in Israel on May 9 and the United Arab Emirates on May 6.

The Grammy award-winning band previously performed in Egypt in 2011 at the Gezira Youth Center in Zamalek, which was right after the 2011 January revolution.

The six-member group, led by Adam Levine, have sold more than 135 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling music artists. They’re famously known for singles such as ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Memories’, ‘This Love’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’.

Presented by the Live at the Pyramids platform, Maroon 5 follow in the footsteps of renowned rock legends the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who previously performed in March 2019.

Tickets will be on sale from February 25th at ticketsmarche.com

The Colossal Cave Church of St. Simon

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Quick clicks. Making it lighter.

Related Items

More in Buzz

The Colossal Cave Church of St. Simon

Mona Abdou23 February 2022
Read More

The City that Never Sleeps: Wust El Balad’s Vibrant Night Spots

Farah Rafik23 February 2022
Read More

‘It Takes A Village’: Three Egyptian Girls Changing Perceptions and Making an Impact

Marina Makary21 February 2022
Read More

All Spice and Everything Nice: Egypt’s Famous Herbs and Spices

Farah Rafik21 February 2022
Read More

4 of Cairo’s Oldest Silver Screen Theaters

Farah Rafik17 February 2022
Read More

How Egypt’s Suez Canal Story Created an Echo in Latin America

Mirna Abdulaal17 February 2022
Read More

‘Wish you were Here’: Vintage Postcards from Egypt

Farah Rafik16 February 2022
Read More

Egyptian Compliments: Endearing or Weird?

Farah Rafik14 February 2022
Read More