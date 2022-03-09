In Photos: Al Musawar Magazine’s Iconic Cover Photos

Established in 1925, Al Musawar magazine was founded by George Bey Zidan as a weekly magazine tackling current events..

Almost a century old magazine, Al Musawar has been owned by the Egyptian government since 1960, with its editor-in-chief and head of the publishing house appointed by the Egyptian state.

Over the years, the Al Musawar magazine was the voice of the Arab world. It covered a wide range of news, people, and topics – from King Saud, to former president Hosni Mubarak. The magazine gained its readership through its photographic essays, which were unique at the time of its publication.

The weekly is home to some of Egypt’s greatest journalists, with Fekry Abaza, Egyptian journalist and democratic political activist, serving as its editor-in-chief in 1962. In 2011, Al Musawar was established a liberal magazine.

Here are some of Al Musawar’s cover photos, capturing the magazine’s beautiful picturesque essence.

