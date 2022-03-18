Arts & Culture

Rhoda Island: Egypt’s Medieval Nilometer

mm
Rhoda Island: Egypt’s Medieval Nilometer

ملف:Nilometer Rhoda Island Cairo June 1966.jpg - ويكيبيديا
Nilometer Rhoda Island Photo Credit: WikiCommons

The Nile is Egypt’s central artery – for centuries it dictated the fine lines of life, defined those of death, and rewritten dreams of rebirth with each cycle. From antiquity, the Nile’s symbolism has hinged on the backbone of its importance, slowly cementing its existence as part of Egyptian experience. To many, Egypt exists only due to its river, but despite this romantic vision of agricultural prosperity and sustained aesthetic beauty, the Nile posed its own risks, its own fickle tendencies.

Flooding has been cause for concern in Egypt since its founding. Prior to the conception of the Aswan High Dam in the 1960s, the Nile was prone to flooding annually, drowning fields, homes, and entire fragments of society in the process. While it would deposit necessary nutrients for the growth and sustenance of farmland, it would also directly cause food shortages and famine until the water’s inevitable retreat.

Egyptians needed to find a solution – and they did.

The vision of Nilometers was born: a mechanism that measured flood levels so that “dykes, levees, and canals could be prepared accordingly” in order to decrease subsequent damage. For nearly five millennia, nilometers were Egypt’s finest creation for gauging the river’s natural temperaments. The feat was so impressive, that Roman and Arab leaders used it as a way to “impress the common people” with detailed, otherwise unseen insight.

The Nilometer on the Isle of Rhoda, Cairo, rebuilt in 861.

Nilometer in Egypt, 17th-century artwork - Stock Image - C016/8926 - Science Photo Library
Egyptian Nilometer 17th century illustration | Photo Credit: Science Photo Library

The most famous of Egypt’s nilometers is found on Rhoda (or: Rawda) Island in Cairo; this large structure consists of a marble column and a well, where priests, kings, and those with weighty authority could monitor the movement and water-levels of the Nile. Built on the orders of Abbasid Caliph al-Mutawakkil in 861 AD, it is considered the oldest in Egypt and still survives in its original form.

The Rhoda Island nilometer is a function of “a marble octagonal column 19 cubits in length in the middle of a stone-lined well that is rectangular at the top, and circular at the bottom.” It was inspired by a design by Al-Farghani, a renowned astronomer of the Abbasid court.

File:Nilometer, Cairo, Egypt.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
Photo Credit: Michal Huniewicz

Along the walls are hand-etched Quarnic texts, dovetailing themes of water and vegetation, prosperity and mathematics. Most nilometers were built within temples and places of worship, bringing full circle the symbology of the Nile and the new function of its tools.

Ancient Egyptians Used The Nilometer To Predict Floods - WorldAtlas
Photo Credit: World Atlas

While the use of nilometers in Egypt has been rendered obsolete by virtue of the Aswan High Dam, there still remains elemental heritage within these monuments; a way to understand the past through the present, and perhaps, a way to revere the uncontrollable forces of nature from afar.

Bringing it Home: Humans of Upper Egypt Exhibit in Luxor

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Bringing it Home: Humans of Upper Egypt Exhibit in Luxor

Sara Ahmed17 March 2022
Read More

Bibliothek Egypt: a Perfect Nook for Art, Literature, and Escaping the Noise

Amina Zaineldine17 March 2022
Read More

A Glorious Pastime and Uncertain Future: Cairo’s Villa Medici

Ibrahim Abdou17 March 2022
Read More

The Changing Tides of Jewelry Trends in Egypt

Farah Rafik14 March 2022
Read More

Self-Love Through the Ritual of Dress: Meet Egypt’s Fashion Psychologist

Mirna Abdulaal12 March 2022
Read More

Young Egyptian Artists Draw the Joy and Defiance of the Gender Equality Struggle

Amina Zaineldine10 March 2022
Read More

Naguib Mahfouz: Egypt’s Polarizing Legacy

Mona Abdou10 March 2022
Read More

Uncovering the Cairo Genizah

Farah Rafik10 March 2022
Read More