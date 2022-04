Enormous Explosion Felt in Nasr City as Fire Breaks Out

A break in a gas pipe near Al-Ahly Club in Nasr City exploded and led to a massive fire around 11 PM Cairo Time.

Security officials swiftly moved to the scene of the explosion, accompanied by fire trucks, in an attempt to control the blaze after receiving reports from the emergency hotline.

More updates to follow.

