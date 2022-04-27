Arts & Culture

Strut Like an Egyptian: International Runways Meet Egyptian History

image via pashion magazine

Egypt’s glamor knows no limits: on the runway, high-end couture meets ancient Egypt, where long capes drip with gold, dresses pleat with emerald jewels, and warm tones accentuate the designs.

A perfect harmony of art and culture – international luxury brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Balmain, Tom Ford, and Zuhair Murad, have incorporated elements and themes of Egypt’s history and culture into their designs, flaunting glitz and glamor in stunning Egyptian collections.

Here is a small lookbook into some of the Egyptian collections by luxury brands from the newest to oldest in their Spring-Summer (SS) and Fall-Winter (FW) collections.

Zuhair Murad: SS 2020 Collection

The Lebanese designer, Zuhair Murad, paid homage to ancient Egypt in the SS 2020 collection by incorporating elements such as the shapes of hieroglyphics, tomb paintings, scarabs, and eagles as well as integrating the warm-toned colors of the sand and the vibrant colors in the jewels.

Chanel: Pre Fall 2019 Collection

Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld presented an ancient-Egyptian inspired collection in the pre Fall collection that was showcased at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019. Ancient Egyptian symbols, such as scarabs, lotus flowers, and ankhs appeared in prints and the eye make up paid homage to the Eye of Horus.

Balmain: SS 2019 Collection

The Balmain SS 2019 collection drew inspiration from Egypt evident in the hieroglyphics-patterned white and black tops, as well as the geometric-glass dress that features a stylized image of a pharaoh on the front.

Elie Saab: SS 2017 Collection

Lebanese designer Elie Saab drew inspiration in the SS 2017 collection from the disco-themed inspired dresses from Egyptian culture.

Givenchy: FW 2016 Collection

Givenchy’s 2016 FW collection presented unique designs that had Egyptian motifs.

Valentino: SS 2014 Collection

The Valentino 2014 collection was heavily inspired by the “power and elegance” of ancient Egypt. The designs of the robes, dresses, coats, and panel skirts paid homage to the history of ancient Egypt.

Roberto Cavalli: FW 2007 Collection

Roberto Cavalli’s 2007 collection was heavily influenced by ancient Egypt, evident in the gold details that accentuate the unique pieces.

Oscar de la Renta: SS 2008 Collection

The Oscar de la Renta collection has ancient Egyptian inspired motifs. The long sequined dress gown with jewels around the neck mirrors the culture of Egypt.

Christian Dior: SS 2004 Collection

Christian Dior Haute Couture collection flaunted the pharaonic civilization and ancient Egypt’s history.

Egyptian Archaeological Team Unearths Zeus Cassius Temple Remains

