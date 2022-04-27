Strut Like an Egyptian: International Runways Meet Egyptian History

Egypt’s glamor knows no limits: on the runway, high-end couture meets ancient Egypt, where long capes drip with gold, dresses pleat with emerald jewels, and warm tones accentuate the designs.

A perfect harmony of art and culture – international luxury brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Balmain, Tom Ford, and Zuhair Murad, have incorporated elements and themes of Egypt’s history and culture into their designs, flaunting glitz and glamor in stunning Egyptian collections.

Here is a small lookbook into some of the Egyptian collections by luxury brands from the newest to oldest in their Spring-Summer (SS) and Fall-Winter (FW) collections.

Zuhair Murad: SS 2020 Collection

Chanel: Pre Fall 2019 Collection

Balmain: SS 2019 Collection

Elie Saab: SS 2017 Collection

Givenchy: FW 2016 Collection

Valentino: SS 2014 Collection

Roberto Cavalli: FW 2007 Collection

Oscar de la Renta: SS 2008 Collection

Christian Dior: SS 2004 Collection

Subscribe to our newsletter