Dior’s Pre-Fall Men’s Collection to be Presented Against Backdrop of the Giza Pyramids

Photo Credit: AP News

French luxury fashion house ‘Dior’ will present its Pre-Fall 2023 menswear collection at the backdrop of Giza Pyramids on 3 December.

Designed by artistic director, British fashion designer Kim Jones, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” according to a statement shared with WWD.

Although this show marks Dior’s first in Egypt, the fashion house drew inspiration from Egypt in 2014 during its Spring/Summer Collection that flaunted motifs and themes from ancient Egypt.

Jones, who has been serving as Dior Homme’s artistic director since 2018, has shared his love for Africa having grown up in Botswana, Tnanzia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana.

After a COVID-19 prompted halt, Dior resumed its tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with a show in London in 2021. Jones previously staged pre-fall runway shows in Miami and Tokyo as well.

Egypt’s Darwin: Remembering Marine Biologist Hamed Gohar

