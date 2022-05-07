News

BREAKING: 11 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Suez Canal

BREAKING: 11 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Suez Canal

Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Defense

Egypt’s military spokesperson, Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez, announced on Saturday, 7 May that an officer and 10 soldiers from the Egyptian military died in a terrorist attack in the East Canal area, with 5 others injured during the attack.

The attack was perpetrated near a water plant that was protected by the Egyptian military, added the spokesperson in the official social media post.

The post further explains that the ambush was thwarted and that the terrorists are now being pursued into the Sinai area.

This is a developing story.

