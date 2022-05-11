News

5 Soldiers, 7 Terrorists Killed After Military Retaliation in Sinai

5 Soldiers, 7 Terrorists Killed After Military Retaliation in Sinai

Photo Credit: Offical Military Spokesperson

An officer and four soldiers were killed on 11 May after thwarting attacks by terrorist militia in Sinai, reports the Egyptian Military’s Official Spokesperson. The attack was successfully countered, resulting in the confiscation of automatic rifles, hand grenades, wireless devices, and volcano launchers.

The attack corresponded with anti-terrorism measures set in place earlier this week.

Photo Credit: Offical Military Spokesperson
Photo Credit: Offical Military Spokesperson

On 7 May, the Egyptian Airforce carried out concentrated strikes in retaliation to terrorist attacks in the East Canal area. The mission leveled several terrorist outposts and destroyed two four-wheel-drive vehicles. A number of explosives intended to cause harm were recovered by the armed forces in the process.

Focused airstrikes continued into the dawn of 11 May, killing 16 terrorists across all days.

In the Offical Spokesperson’s statement, the armed forces affirm that “[they] will not abandon [their] efforts” and will “continue combating terrorism and uprooting its sources.”

This is a developing story.

Palestinian Al-Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Shot Dead During Israeli Raid

News
