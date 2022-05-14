Sharm El Sheikh’s ‘Al Sahaba Mosque’ Blends Spirituality and Tourism

In the land of the Red Sea, where sheltered sandy beaches and clear water surround, and palm-trees line the promenades, Al Sahaba Mosque stands with its mesmerizing architecture in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Al Sahaba Mosque was inaugurated in 2017 by the Minister of Religious Endowments, Mohamed Mokhtar. The foundation stone for the Mosque was laid in January 2011, however, the construction was suspended for four months due to the events of the 25 January Revolution.

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi ordered the engineering body of the armed forces to handle the last phase of the associated costs for completion, which amounted to roughly EGP 15 million (USD 833,000).

The 3,000 square meter masterpiece was designed pro bono by Egyptian architect Fouad Tawfik Hafez. The mosque can accommodate up to 3000 visitors, and its 76-meter long minarets.

Located in the Old Market, a tourist area in Sharm el-Sheikh, the mosque is enwrapped in a stellar fusion of different styles – Ottoman, Fatimid, and Mamluk – creating a unique blend of architectural elements and interior design.

“The aim of mixing different cultures and styles in one structure is to create a kind of inter-religious harmony,” architect Hafez told Al-Monitor.

Consisting of two floors – the first floor for men and the second floor for women – the mosque also has a library in its upper floor that houses dozens of books on Islamic teachings.

The mosque has two imams, fluent in English and French, with the intention of catering to foreigners, residing in and visiting Sharm el-Sheikh.

It stands perfectly amidst the tranquility and serenity of Sharm el-Sheikh – with a large fountain in the front, the mosque’s construction also led to the renovation of the Old Market; its floors were polished and new cafes and shops were added.

Blending religious devotion with divine beauty, the mosque brings a new breath of spiritual and religious aspects to a destination primarily associated with its beaches and all-inclusive hotels.

Although tourism in Sharm el-Sheikh has significantly declined over the past years, the beauty and splendor of Al Sahaba mosque is expected to attract international and domestic tourists alike.

