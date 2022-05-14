Sindbad: The Children’s Magazine that Influenced Generations

From illustrated stories to riddles and one-frame cartoons: Sindbad was a seminal children’s magazine, whose storytelling and illustrations have influenced comic publications across the Arab region.
The magazine, founded by Egyptian writer Mohamed Saeed al-Arian, was the first Arabic children’s book published. The events followed the life of a legendary literary character, Sinbad the Sailor from the collection `Thousand and One Nights.’
Hussein Bicar was the illustrator for the magazine, alongside Mario Morelli. The first issue was published in 1952, and continued to be published every Thursday for six years until its last issue was published in 1960.
Here are some pictures of the magazine that changed the face of illustration and storytelling for generations.
Sindbad Issue 5 | 1953
Sindbad Issue 1 | 1954
Sindbad | Issue 27, Volume 3 | 1952
Sindbad Issue 3 |1956
