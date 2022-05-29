Looking for a Summer Read? 5 Recommendations from Egyptian Streets Readers

Summer is right around the corner – the perfect time grab a drink and pick up a page-turner to get your mind off the bustle of your everyday life.

Whether you’ll be enjoying these from a sunny beach or from your armchair at home, here are some book recommendations based on what our readers have been perusing throughout the month of May.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Our reader Yasmin Helmy recommends this book, whose author said that it was loosely based on the lives of actresses Elizabeth Taylor and Ava Gardner. The heart-wrenching novel is a piece of historical fiction that details the love life and seven marriages of the main character and book’s namesake.

A Little Life – Hanya Yanagihara

Neda Elewa recommends this American novel telling the story of four young men who graduated from a prestigious university together. Though it appears first as a simple coming of age story, the seven hundred-page volume delves into deeper, darker facets of the men’s lives.

Brave New World – Aldous Huxley

An undeniable classic, this 1932 novel is a staple of dystopian literature. Though from a current perspective the idea of a future where the people are bred and socially indoctrinated sounds like a cliché within the genre, at the time of its publication it was groundbreaking. The satirical telling of a technologically advanced utopia remains a classic until this day. This book was recommended by Nora Zeid.

Shubbeik Lubbeik – Deena Mohamed

Imagine a world where wishes were for sale. Centering the image of a typical Egyptian koshk, artist and graphic novelist Deena Mohamed tells a story that speaks of grief and love within a version of Egypt that is laced with magical realism. This three-part graphic novel has only just been translated into English and was recommended by Mohamed Aboul El-Ela.

Mythos – Stephen Fry

If you enjoy Greek myths and gripping storytelling, you will enjoy Mythos. British actor, TV presenter, and writer Stephen Fry compiled a selection of Greek myths and retold them in his own witty and colourful style. Our reader Youssef ElNahhas tells us that he is enjoying the audiobook version of Mythos read by Stephen Fry himself, who is a popular choice for audiobooks, having read the most widely-circulated audio version of the Harry Potter series.

Stay tuned for more book recommendations to get you through the summer!

Subscribe to our newsletter