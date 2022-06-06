Egyptian Champion Mohamed ElShorbagy to Represent England in Squash

England Squash, the national governing body for squash in England, announced on Monday, 6 June that Egyptian former world number one Squash champion Mohamed ElShorbagy has switched his allegiance to England instead of Egypt and will now compete under the England flag.

“​​The opportunity to represent England is extremely exciting and I will give it my all playing under the English flag,” said ElShorbagy in an exclusive interview with England Squash.

Born in Alexandria, 31-year-old ElShorbagy is currently ranked third in the world. Since the age of 15, he has been living in England and training under British coaches.

“I’ve won so many titles playing for Egypt, and I feel like I owe it to this country, to England, to try and win titles for them playing under the English flag, for everything they’ve done for me,” ElShorbagy added in the interview.I’d like to win the World Championship for them; I’d like to come back to World No.1 under the English flag,” he said.

A former world champion, ElShorbagy has 44 professional titles to his name, and is a three-time British Open winner.

ElShorbagy’s first tournament playing under the England flag will be the Necker Mauritius Open, a PSA World Tour event, between 7 and 11 June.

