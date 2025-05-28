Ali Farag Retires, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Squash

Egypt’s four-time World Champion and former World No. 1, Ali Farag, has announced on Wednesday 28 May his immediate retirement from professional squash, a decision that has sent ripples through the sports community.

Farag, who was ranked No. 2 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Rankings at the time of his retirement, made this announcement shortly after competing in his fifth World Championship final in Chicago, where he finished as the runner-up.

His retirement, at 33, marks the end of an illustrious career that has seen him become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Farag’s career is distinguished by an impressive collection of titles, including four PSA World Championships and multiple prestigious tournament victories. Over his career, he spent an extraordinary 238 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

Known for his elegant and strategic playing style, Farag earned the nickname “Professor on Court,” reflecting both his academic background (A Harvard graduate) and his tactical approach to the game.

As he steps away from the court, Farag reflected on the journey that shaped him, both as an athlete and as a person.

He expressed to World Squash his deep sense of gratitude for the experiences that squash has provided him, but also acknowledged the sacrifices made along the way, particularly regarding family time.

“I’ve missed so many of the milestones that I wanted to be there for,” he shared, emphasizing his desire to be present for his young daughters as they grow.

Farag’s impact on the sport extends beyond his achievements. He is celebrated for his titles and for his sportsmanship, as well as his positive influence he has had on fellow players.

His humility and grace have resonated with fans and competitors alike, earning him numerous accolades, including the PSA Spirit of Squash Award multiple times.

Beyond the accolades on the court, Farag’s personal life is intertwined with his career. He and his wife, Nour El Tayeb, who is also a world-class squash player, made history by becoming the first married couple to win major PSA titles on the same day.

Their journey together in the sport has been a source of inspiration for many, as they showcased the balance between professional success and personal fulfillment.

As Farag transitions to this new chapter of his life, he remains committed to supporting squash as a fan and a mentor.

He leaves behind a legacy that will undoubtedly inspire future generations of players, reminding them of the importance of passion, balance, and sportsmanship in their pursuits.