Dive Into Cairo’s Affordable Outdoor Pools for a Summer Splash

Often considered hidden oases in the middle of a bustling city, Cairo’s outdoor pools offer the perfect escape for a quick cool down this summer. Amid all of the noise and movement, there can still be peace, quiet, and tranquility found in those cool, cornered areas.

Cities are usually visited for their skyscrapers, the busy food markets, and local urban culture, but places like the Solaris Pool Club and the Nile Paradise Resort offer an alternative way to enjoy the city, where you can enjoy a relaxing swim surrounded by the luminous high-end views of the city instead of a sandy beach.

Here are the top outdoor pools that can be found in Cairo.

The Pool Club at the Gabriel Hotel

Tucked in a corner of Heliopolis, the Pool Club at the Gabriel Hotel provides ideal conditions for regeneration and fun, where there is music and entertainment to enjoy. It is a great spot for those not looking to swim for too long and would rather relax on the plush lounge beds or at the terrace to have delicious food with their drink.

Day-use packages are available from 10am until midnight, and cost around EGP 300 (16 USD) for a single sun lounger.

Solaris Pool Club

On the outskirts in El-Nozha, away from the buzzing energy of Cairo, Solaris Pool Club features a stunning pool area with a variety of facilities for day use, including a steam cafe, gym, spa, and jacuzzi.

The day-use costs EGP 200 (10.69 USD) on weekdays, and EGP 250 (13.37 USD) on weekends.

The Iridium Spa at St. Regis Cairo

For a more luxurious experience, the Iridium Spa at St. Regis Cairo boasts of sweeping views and sensational treatments, combining nature with modern interior design. For EGP 600 on weekdays and EGP 800 on weekends, there is a day pass access to indoor and outdoor pools, jacuzzi, a spa therapeutic area, and the St. Regis athletic club.

Seasons Country Club

Located in the 6th of October City behind the Oasis hotel, the pool at Seasons Country Club is shaded by an elegant canvas of palm trees and stunning greenery, making it the perfect location for those that prefer a tropical vibe. It also includes a café that serves hot drinks and desserts.

A day-use at Seasons Country Club costs EGP 200.

Nile Paradise Resort

Gazing out over the Nile and the city’s skyscrapers, the Nile Paradise Resort settles into the landscape of Cairo. Surrounded by lush trees and tall skyscrapers, it is a great spot to watch the sunset and relax by the pool to soak up some spectacular city views. The pool’s size can also occupy larger groups, which means that friends and family can definitely tag along.

A day-use at Nile Paradise Resort costs EGP 850.

