Egyptian Amir El-Masry Cast as Mohamed Al-Fayed in Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Amir El-Masry will portray Harrods tycon, British-Egyptian Mohamed Al-Fayed, in Season 5 of The Crown.

Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry has been cast as the young version of British-Egyptian billionaire, former owner of Harrods department store, and father of Princess Diana’s romantic partner, Mohamed Al-Fayed in the fifth season of Netflix’s award-winning series ‘The Crown’ (2016).

Amir El-Masry is a rising star in Egyptian film and television, with appearances in films such as Ritsa (Sea Urchin, 2021) and El Talata Yeshtaghalonha (The Three Are Scamming Her, 2010). He was nominated for Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards for his role in the film ‘Limbo’ (2020). He also made an appearance in the ninth installment of the blockbuster franchise, ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019).

In an Instagram post, El-Masry said that he was “honored” to be part of the production, adding that he was looking forward to contributing to the drama in the role of the Alexandria-born tycoon.

Narrating the intricate and intimate details of the life of the British royal family since the youth of Elizabeth II, ‘The Crown’ has a constantly changing, star-studded past that has featured highly acclaimed actors such as Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, and more.

‘The Crown’, which has garnered the attention of 73 million households worldwide, will be releasing its fifth season in November of 2022.

Soad Hosny: From Egypt's 'Cinderella' to Tragedy

