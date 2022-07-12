Egyptian-Directed ‘Moon Knight’ Scores Most Emmy Nods for a 2022 Marvel Series

Marvel fans, and Egyptians, have much cause to celebrate today as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Disney+ series, ‘Moon Knight’, nabs eight Emmy nominations, scoring the most nods for any Marvel series of 2022.

‘Moon Knight’ premiered on 30 March 2022 and notably consisted of 17 Egyptian members in the cast and crew, including acclaimed Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, who debuted as Marvel’s first Arab director. This was a proud feat in terms of positive Egyptian representation in prominent Western media both in front of and behind the camera.

Diab took to Twitter to celebrate the nomination.

فخور ان مون نايت ترشح ل ٨ جوائز ايمي … عن التمثيل و التصوير و الاكشن و الملابس و الصوت و الموسيقي التصويريه للموهوب هشام نزيه… سنتين من حياتي كمخرج رئيسي و منتج منفذ كللوا بالنجاح ده! الحمد لله. — Mohamed diab محمد دياب (@MohamedDiab678) July 12, 2022

“Proud that Moon Knight has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards… for performance, stunts, costume, sound, and soundtrack for the talented Hisham Nazih… Two years of my life as a director and executive producer have been crowned with success! Thank God,” writes Diab.

The series performed positively globally, garnering substantial social media attention, including multiple TikTok trends. It also propelled wider social media discussion on the significance and necessity of natural hair representation, spotlighting May Calamawy as Marvel’s first Egyptian superhero sporting curly locks.

The series has also been lauded globally for its use of modern and classic Egyptian music, namely Diab’s use of ‘mahraganat’, popularly frowned upon by the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate. The soundtrack featured Egyptian household names such as Abdel Halim Hafez, Sabah, Hassan Shakosh, and Wegz. Hisham Nazih is its Emmy-nominated composer, boasting other big projects under his belt such as the recent ‘Kira & El Gen’ and ‘El Feel El Azrak’ (The Blue Elephant).



Moon Knight’s Emmy nominations include: best fantasy/sci-fi costumes; best stunt performance; best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; best stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score); and best character voice-over performance (F. Murrray Abraham as Khonshu).

While the stars were not nominated for their performances in ‘Moon Knight’, its lead, Oscar Isaac, has been nominated for a miniseries entitled ‘Scenes From a Marriage’.

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed series, ‘Loki’ starring Tom Hiddleston, received six Emmy nominations. ‘Hawkeye’ received two.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Monday 22 September.

