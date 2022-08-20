Saneyet Batates: A Hearty Egyptian Recipe for Dinner

One description that can certainly be ascribed to the most famous dishes in Egyptian cuisine is that dishes are always hearty and heavy; hearty meaning that it is a source of connection and comfort, and heavy meaning that it is full of dense ingredients.

Koshari, for instance, which is a street food staple, is an explosion of rice, lentils, and chickpeas all in one pot, topped with delicious fried onions and a spicy tomato-based garlicky sauce. As Egyptians are always busy beings, moving around the bustling, loud cities of Egypt, cooking food also has to be practical, efficient, and quick; there is no time for fancy foods or long hours of cooking.

Saneyet Batates, also known as a mixed potato dish, is a popular Egyptian dish that is easy to make. Made from the heart, it can definitely make family dinner experiences worth the wait.

You’ll need:

4 to 6 potatoes

A quarter of a kilo of tomatoes

An onion

2 garlic cloves

Chicken cut into 4 pieces

Salt and pepper

Baharat (mixed spices of ginger, turmeric, dried red chili peppers)

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

Instructions:

1. Wash and peel the potatoes, and then sliced 1/4-inch thick

2. In a blender, mix the tomatoes, the onion, garlic, butter, oil, salt and pepper, and some extra spices until the tomato is turned into a sauce.

3. Wash the chicken pieces well, and season with onions, salt, and pepper.

4. Put the chicken in boiling water, in a saucepan, and leave for 15 minutes until its tender.

5. In the oven tray, add the boiled chicken pieces, then the tomato paste mixture and place the tray in the hot oven for an hour with the temperature at 180 degrees.

6. Take it out, and sprinkle parsley or any other preferred spices on the top

