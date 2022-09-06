Buzz

Egypt’s Men’s Padel Team Become First African Team to Qualify for World Padel Championship

mm
Egypt’s Men’s Padel Team Become First African Team to Qualify for World Padel Championship

Egypt’s Men Pedal Team | Photo Credit: Instagram Egyptian Federation

Egypt’s Men’s Padel team became the first African team to qualify for the World Padel Championship. The finals are set to take place in Qatar from 31 October until 5 November.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Egyptian Padel Federation (@egyptian_padel_federation)

The African and Asian qualifiers were held in Egypt from 1 September until 3 September, hosting seven of the strongest national teams, including Egypt, UAE, Iran, Senegal, Japan, Australia, and Thailand.

The women’s and men’s teams made it to the final rounds of the qualification, and while the women’s team lost to Japan, the men’s team came out on top against Iran.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Egyptian Padel Federation (@egyptian_padel_federation)

Padel, a sport of Mexican origin which combines elements of tennis and squash, has been slowly rising to a booming sport in Egypt, with padel courts scattered across cities and in North coast resorts, and new ones being built.

Egyptian-Run Marvel Series Moon Knight Wins Emmy Award

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Egyptian-Run Marvel Series Moon Knight Wins Emmy Award

Shereif Barakat6 September 2022
Read More

‘Love’s Last Story’: The Film That Predicted Egypt’s Al-Warraq Dispute

Shereif Barakat6 September 2022
Read More

Qahrawya: Artsy Walking Tours in ‘The City That Never Sleeps’

Marina Makary1 September 2022
Read More

How a Cart in Downtown Cairo Became the Ultimate Egyptian Koshari Spot

Marina Makary31 August 2022
Read More

All-Egyptian Migrant Boat Sinks, Leaving 2 Dead and 19 Missing

Shereif Barakat31 August 2022
Read More

A 750,000 Population Surge in 6 Months: What Does it Mean for Egypt?

Shereif Barakat29 August 2022
Read More

Visiting a Hammam: Dipping into Egypt’s Disappearing Bathhouse Culture

Shereif Barakat28 August 2022
Read More

How Egypt’s COP27 Will Position Africa as a Climate Tech Destination

ES Buzz28 August 2022
Read More