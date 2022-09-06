Egypt’s Men’s Padel Team Become First African Team to Qualify for World Padel Championship

Egypt’s Men’s Padel team became the first African team to qualify for the World Padel Championship. The finals are set to take place in Qatar from 31 October until 5 November.

The African and Asian qualifiers were held in Egypt from 1 September until 3 September, hosting seven of the strongest national teams, including Egypt, UAE, Iran, Senegal, Japan, Australia, and Thailand.

The women’s and men’s teams made it to the final rounds of the qualification, and while the women’s team lost to Japan, the men’s team came out on top against Iran.

Padel, a sport of Mexican origin which combines elements of tennis and squash, has been slowly rising to a booming sport in Egypt, with padel courts scattered across cities and in North coast resorts, and new ones being built.

