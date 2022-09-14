Wrestler Samar Hamza Makes History as First Egyptian Woman to Reach World Championship Final

Egyptian wrestler Samar Hamza made history on Tuesday, 13 September as the first Egyptian woman to reach the World Championship final in Serbia.

Hamza defeated Estonia’s Epp Mäe with a 3-2 win in the 76 kg+ freestyle semi-final at the World Championship. The final match will be held on Wednesday, 14 September against Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar.

The 27-year old Egyptian wrestler was already a history maker: in October 2021, she claimed Egypt’s first-ever World Championship medal after taking third place in the women’s 76 kg+ category in Oslo, Norway. The wrestler also represented Egypt in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but lost by 12-16 against Russian wrestler Natalia Vorobieva in the round of 16 in the women’s freestyle 76 kg wrestling event.

Hamza started her wrestling career at the age of 18, and has then represented Egypt in women’s wrestling nationally and internationally.

