15 Unskippable Intros From Egyptian TV Shows

In an era that has grown fond of the small box labeled ‘Skip Intro,’ there is little appreciation of the artistic elements and effort put into TV shows’ intros. Streaming services have succumbed to the fast-paced lifestyles, and the small box on the corner of screens stands as a tempting proposition to save a few minutes of the day.
Netflix first began offering this feature for TV episodes in 2017, and reported in 2022 that on a typical day, the Skip Intro button is pressed 136 millions times, “saving members an astonishing 195 years in cumulative time.”
Though the option is a beloved feature to many and has been adopted by many streaming services throughout the years, there are some iconic title sequences that are considered as art form themselves.
For many Egyptians, TV intros seep into human emotions, and create relationships of love and admiration between the watcher and the show. Some TV intros, such as Khali Balak Men Zizi’s intro by Egyptian band Sharmoofers become beloved songs listened to regularly by Egyptians. From the internationally acclaimed Egyptian composer Hisham Nazih, to the iconic Omar Khairat and singer Aly El Haggar – Egyptian TV openings, no matter how long they can get, are often too good to be skipped.
Egyptian Streets asked its audience about their favorite unskippable TV intros from Egyptian television history, and here are some of their picks.
El Khawaga Abdel Kader – Omar Khairat
Zizinia – Mohamed El Helw
Heya w Howa – Ammar El Sherei
Hadith Al Sabah wa Al Masa2 – Ammar El Sherei
Sabe’ Gar – Mohamed El Mogy
Mosalsal Om Kulthum
Al Haqiqa wa Al Sarab
Ala Mar Al Zaman – Kamal Gouda
Grand Hotel – Amin Abo Hafa
Ahl Cairo – Hussein al Jasmi
Al Saba’ Wasaya – Hisham Nazih
Khali Balak men Zizi – Sharmoofers
Sharbat Loz – Hisham Nazih
Hadret Al Motaham Aby – Medhat Saleh
Rivo – Amir Eid
