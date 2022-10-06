Top Arabic Streaming for $5: Shahid VIP, Live Arabic Channels on Sling for US Viewers

Living in the United States, it can be difficult for the nearly four million Arab-Americans to find all the best Arabic content to watch in one place. That’s why Sling Arabic TV is launching “5 for $5”, which offers Sling’s top package, Al Ostoura, at only USD 5 for the first month, instead of the usual monthly cost of USD 25.

A one-stop shop, Sling’s Al Ostoura is the ideal place for users to browse for Arabic movies, shows, and live channels to their heart’s content. The pack will give users access to Shahid VIP, the largest available Arabic on-demand library featuring hits such as Stiletto and The Devil’s Promise, as well as over 130 live Arabic channels, including Premium Arabic Channels & Sling Free Channels.

For those looking for nostalgia or movies and shows off the beaten track, the Al Ostoura pack also offers Istikana, an on-demand library that brings together the best old-school and independent Arabic movies and shows.

Subscribers to the pack, who can get the offer by clicking here, will also have access to MySatGo, which offers the best Arabic and Lebanese movies and shows on demand, as well as beIN Sports, with live soccer including the French Ligue 1, Turkish Süper Lig, and the Copa Libertadores, the pinnacle of South American club soccer.

What is Sling?

With Sling Arabic TV, Arab shows and programs can now be enjoyed through their premium live television channels and the largest Arabic on-demand libraries in the world, which includes Shahid VIP, MySatGo and Istikana.

The Al Ostoura package from Sling has everything included and will provide Arab consumers the ultimate Arab series, movies, news, and TV entertainment experience in the US. Arab Sling users can also now watch Shahid VIP’s library through the Sling app.

If you’re looking for the ultimate Arabic TV experience, start watching Sling Arabic TV‘s most popular offering for just $5!

