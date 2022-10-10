Buzz

Exploring the Legacy and Longevity of Cairo University

Exploring the Legacy and Longevity of Cairo University

Dec. 21 marks 112 years since establishment of Cairo University - EgyptToday
Cairo University | Photo Credit: Egypt Today

From a distance, it is likened to a citadel: with a wide dome and daunting structure. Closer, it is more akin to a mosque, with the illusion of crescent peaks and minarets. However, when one stands at the gates, it is neither; it is Cairo’s cornerstone university, and Egypt’s first national institution for higher learning.

For a century, Cairo University has been a landscape for the gifted, and a historical monument which marked the modernisation of Egyptian learning—becoming both a benchmark and blueprint for universities across the region.

Aerial View Of Cairo University In 1910's | Cairo university, Cairo, Old egypt
Aerial view of Cairo University circa. 1910

Prior to Muhammed Ali’s restructuring of Egypt’s educational systems—an endeavor which saw the country lean further and further into French inclinations—Al Azhar was the “main pillar” of higher education in the country; between its focus on the elementals of Islam and its decorated history, Al Azhar was an epicenter for budding intellectuals and religious schoalrs region-wide. Still, despite its esteem, the institution was not immune to deterioration.

During the Ottoman reign over Egypt, Al Azhar was in a state of decline, and as such, an alternative was sought out. This shepherded the beginning of a new educational system, one which launched in 1836 and continues on to this day. By the early 1900s, the call for a national, Egyptian university became impossible to ignore or deny.

Mustafa Kamil Pasha - Wikipedia
Mustafa Kamil Pasha | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mostafa Kamel Pasha, a national activist and one of Egypt’s beloved historical figures, was one of the first to make the call, publishing an 1906 article in which he pledged to start “funding the establishment of a university.” Soon after, figures such as Saad Zaghloul, Egypt’s then-minister of education and founding leader of the Wafd political party, and Qasim Amin, a renowned feminist judge, lobbied for the same cause. Zaghloul would remain as minister of education only until 1910, when he would become minister of justice.

سعد باشا زغلول - فاروق مصر
Saad Zaghloul | Photo Credit: Farouk Misr
MWNF - Sharing History
Qasim Amin | Photo Credit: MWNF

Following suit, many Egyptians donated to the founding of Cairo University—the most prominent of whom was Princess Fatma Ismail, daughter of Khedive Ismail. She provided an endowment of 661 feddans (686 acres) to the establishment of the university, donated six feddans (6.2 acres) of royal land to expand its campus, and a historically significant EGP 18,000 (USD 915 based on current conversion rates, but was a heftier sum at the time) for its construction. Alongside her donations, the princess made certain that “two of the era’s most enlightened sheikhs as well as the country’s supreme judge, would sit on the university’s founding board.”

ملف:Cairo University-3.JPG - ويكيبيديا
Cairo University | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
File:Cairo University 006.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
Cairo University | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The construction process itself had taken years and several phases to complete, and what was started by Khedive Ismail and his daughter would be seen through by King Fouad later in 1928. The Egyptian University, as it was called at the time, was open to the public as of 21 December 1908. It’s worth noting that, upon its opening, the university was “small” and “private,” only later taken over by the state in 1925 when it officially became Fouad I University. Only then did it transform into a “major state institution.”

During this period, British involvement in Egyptian affairs witnessed the stripping down of French influence at the university, but even it slowly lost influence as efforts continued to Egyptianize the faculties.

It was Gamal Abdel Nasser, however, who opened Cairo and other universities to impoverished communities during his presidency in the 1950s.

Over the years, the university has seen the likes of kings and poets, queens and songbirds pass through its doors.

Naguib Mahfouz's Daughter Fights to Preserve Her Father's Legacy ‹ Literary Hub
Naguib Mahfouz | Photo Credit: The Literary Hub
Egyptian feminist icon and author Nawal el-Saadawi dies at 89 | The Times of Israel
Nawal El Saadawi | Photo Credit: Paola Crociani

From Taha Hussien and Naguib Mahfouz, to Nawal El Saadawi and Sameera Moussa: the university saw some of Egypt’s finest minds to capacity, and in equal measure, became the region’s leading institution for decades with world leaders such as Sultan bin Mohamed Al-Qasimi of the United Arab Emirates and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Yuriko Koike and The Woman's Art of War: Setting Sights on DX and Rising as a Financial Center | JAPAN Forward
Yuriko Koike | Photo Credit: Japan Forward

The alumni of Cairo university are many, some decorated and influential, much like the institution they graduated from. The years, however, have done a disservice to its reputation; with over 155 thousand students in 2003, the university’s degree of excellence was lost in the crowd, with only pockets remaining of the intellectualism seen in its early days. The private sector has also gained momentum in its own right, though there is no doubt that despite its modern shortcomings, Cairo University—the Egyptian University, Fouad I University—remains Egypt’s most prestigious public institution to date.

Meet the Egyptians on the 2022 Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 List

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

