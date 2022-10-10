Buzz

Google Doodle Celebrates Egyptian Historian Mostafa El-Abbadi on His 94th Birthday

mm
Google Doodle Celebrates Egyptian Historian Mostafa El-Abbadi on His 94th Birthday

 

Photo Credit: Google

Google has paid homage to renowned Egyptian historian and scholar, Mostafa El-Abbadi in its latest signature Doodle on 10 October, celebrating what would have been his 94th birthday.

El-Abbadi was a prominent historian and professor of Greco-Roman studies, credited with proposing the revival of the Biblioteca of Alexandria, which opened its doors in 2002. The Bibliotheca is a modern recreation of the Great Library of Alexandria, Egypt’s first universal library established between 285 and 246 BC.

Remnants of the Library of Alexandria | Photo Credit: Cyber Breeze
Library of Alexandria. Credit: Tour Egypt Club

Born in Cairo, Egypt on 10 October, 1928 El-Abbadi was part of a family of scholars. His father was the founder of the College of Letters and Arts at the University of Alexandria, which ignited El-Abbadi’s fascination and interest in academia at a young age.

An alumnus of the University of Alexandria, he received and received a scholarship to attend the University of Cambridge, after which, he became a professor at his original alma mater, the University of Alexandria. His work to recreate the library was recognized across the world with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to support his project.

Although El-Abbadi passed away on 13 February, 2017, his work and influence remain valued in Egypt as a renowned historian and scholar.

Google Doodles pay tribute to important figures and events in history, including celebratory events such as International Women’s Day. Various Egyptian figures have been featured in Google Doodles, including iconic singer Shadia, authors Suhayr El-Qalamawi and Notaila Rahsed, and many more.

Exploring the Legacy and Longevity of Cairo University

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Exploring the Legacy and Longevity of Cairo University

Mona Abdou10 October 2022
Read More

Meet the Egyptians on the 2022 Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 List

Shereif Barakat8 October 2022
Read More

Fall Harvest: Zaghloul Date Season in Egypt

Farah Rafik8 October 2022
Read More

Hozier’s ‘Swan Upon Leda’ Inspired by Egyptian Journalist Mona Eltahawy

Mona Abdou7 October 2022
Read More

10 Traditional Egyptian Recipes by Everyday Women on YouTube

Amina Zaineldine6 October 2022
Read More

Top Arabic Streaming for $5: Shahid VIP, Live Arabic Channels on Sling for US Viewers

Egyptian Streets6 October 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Okhtein Collaborates with International Fashion House Balmain at Paris Fashion Week

Farah Rafik5 October 2022
Read More

5 Tech Innovations Waiting to Take Off in Egypt

Shereif Barakat4 October 2022
Read More