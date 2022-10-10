Google Doodle Celebrates Egyptian Historian Mostafa El-Abbadi on His 94th Birthday

Google has paid homage to renowned Egyptian historian and scholar, Mostafa El-Abbadi in its latest signature Doodle on 10 October, celebrating what would have been his 94th birthday.

El-Abbadi was a prominent historian and professor of Greco-Roman studies, credited with proposing the revival of the Biblioteca of Alexandria, which opened its doors in 2002. The Bibliotheca is a modern recreation of the Great Library of Alexandria, Egypt’s first universal library established between 285 and 246 BC.

Born in Cairo, Egypt on 10 October, 1928 El-Abbadi was part of a family of scholars. His father was the founder of the College of Letters and Arts at the University of Alexandria, which ignited El-Abbadi’s fascination and interest in academia at a young age.

An alumnus of the University of Alexandria, he received and received a scholarship to attend the University of Cambridge, after which, he became a professor at his original alma mater, the University of Alexandria. His work to recreate the library was recognized across the world with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to support his project.

Although El-Abbadi passed away on 13 February, 2017, his work and influence remain valued in Egypt as a renowned historian and scholar.

Google Doodles pay tribute to important figures and events in history, including celebratory events such as International Women’s Day. Various Egyptian figures have been featured in Google Doodles, including iconic singer Shadia, authors Suhayr El-Qalamawi and Notaila Rahsed, and many more.

Subscribe to our newsletter