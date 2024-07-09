//Skip to content
Blockbuster Brilliance: Egypt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

July 9, 2024
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: IMDb
Egypt’s entertainment industry has long been a source of captivation, with its vibrant cinematic landscape producing some of the most successful and captivating films in the region. From heart-pounding action to gripping historical dramas, these blockbuster hits have left an indelible mark on audiences both at home and abroad.

“Kira & El Gin” – EGP 104,174,182

Based on Ahmed Mourad’s novel “1919,” this epic war drama chronicles Egypt’s resistance against British rule in the early 20th century. Blending fact and fiction, the film depicts the diverse characters and their roles in the Egyptian uprising, captivating audiences and cementing its place as the highest-grossing Egyptian movie of all time.

Photo Source: IMDb

“Blue Elephant 2” – EGP 103,633,291

Directed by Marwan Hamed, this gripping mystery thriller follows the story of Dr. Yehia Rashed, whose life is turned upside down by a shocking prophecy. With Karim Abdel Aziz delivering a powerful performance, “Blue Elephant 2” has solidified its status as a cinematic triumph, resonating with audiences across the country.

Photo Source: The Hollywood Reporter

“Sons of Rizk 3” (Welad Rizk 3)- EGP 23,113,000 (Single-Day Record)

The latest installment of the beloved “Welad Rizk” franchise, this action-packed film has shattered box office records, earning an astonishing EGP 23,113,000 in a single day during Eid – the highest single-day revenue in the history of Egyptian cinema. Audiences have been captivated by the gritty narrative and high-octane thrills that have become the hallmark of this dynamic franchise.

Photo Source: IMDb

“Sons of Rizk 2” (Welad Rizk 2) – EGP 99,145,910

Set three years after the events of the first film, the “Sons of Rizk 2” sequel continues the saga of the Rizk brothers – Reda, Rabih, Rajab, and Ramadan – as they navigate the aftermath of their past involvement in a life of crime. With a talented ensemble cast, including Ahmed Ezz, Amr Youssef, Ahmad El-Fishawi, and Karim Kassem, the film has resonated with audiences, cementing its status as a beloved addition to the franchise.

Photo Source: IMDb

“Kasablanka” – EGP 79,156,808

Directed by Hesham Helal, “Kasablanka” follows the gritty lives of three pirates from Alexandria, with one of them, Omar El-Mor (portrayed by Amir Karara), facing the consequences of his actions. Shot across multiple cities, including Casablanca, Marrakech, Safaga, and Alexandria, the film’s striking visuals and captivating plotline have secured its place as a must-see cinematic experience.

Photo Source: IMDb

These blockbuster hits have not only entertained audiences but have also showcased the depth and versatility of Egyptian cinema. A true testimony to Egypt’s evolving entertainment scene. 

