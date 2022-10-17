Buzz

Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate Temporarily Suspends Mahraganat Music

mm
Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate Temporarily Suspends Mahraganat Music

Image Credit: Asia Times

Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate announced on Sunday 17, October a temporary ban on mahraganat music (also known as electro-folk or working-class rap).

The ban includes suspending permits issued to mahraganat singers under the decisions of regulating the artistic criteria and investigating bribery allegations.

The decision coincides with Egyptian singer Mostafa Kamel taking the position of newly elected head of the syndicate after his predecessor Hany Shaker.

Shaker, who headed the syndicate since 2015, resigned from his position in June 2022.

Oka W Ortega, popular mahraganat singers in Egypt.

“The temporary suspension of Mahraganat singers will remain in effect until a discussion is conducted between the board, music, and cultural icons to study the phenomenon and to define regulating criteria,” announced Kamel in the press conference on Sunday.

Shaker had led multiple campaigns against what he called an “unacceptable” genre, issuing a decision in February 2020 to ban mahraganat performers from clubs, cafes, hotels and concert venues.

Mahraganat music and artists have become a staple in Egypt’s street music scene after rapidly rising to popularity in the last decade. The genre, which blends a style of colloquial rap, bustling beats of a simple techno hip-hop, and a hint of Egypt’s shaabi music has been an evolving genre that stemmed from the impact of 2011 Revolution in Egypt.

Despite its popularity, both the Syndicate and mainstream press continuously vilify and mock mahraganat artistsincluding “sexual innuendos and offensive language” in their music. Yet the music remains a relished genre and tool of expression amongst a wide array of listeners in Egypt, particularly members of the working class.

“We tried as much as possible to combat this lowbrow art by banning performers from holding concerts and refusing to issue licenses [to them], and we also prohibited syndicate musicians from working with them,” said Shaker in an interview with Al-Dostor in 2019.

In the words of Kamel, the decision comes under the importance of “preserving the Egyptian artistic leadership and upgrading of public taste”.

The Syndicate board has suspended and called for investigations of various board members and employees, and has announced a 10 percent increase in members’ pensions in November, and another 10 percent in January.

Egypt's Former Health Minister Maha El-Rabbat Receives Global Health Award
Egypt’s Long Journey to Accepting Organ Transplants

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Egypt’s Former Health Minister Maha El-Rabbat Receives Global Health Award

Shereif Barakat17 October 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Long Journey to Accepting Organ Transplants

Shereif Barakat15 October 2022
Read More

Mo Salah Makes History Again with Quickest Champions League Hat-Trick

Egyptian Streets14 October 2022
Read More

Educating Young Egyptian Comedians: valU and Al Hezb El Comedy Launch Scholarships for Aspiring Jokesters

Shereif Barakat12 October 2022
Read More

These Egyptian Films Helped Change the Law

Shereif Barakat11 October 2022
Read More

Google Doodle Celebrates Egyptian Historian Mostafa El-Abbadi on His 94th Birthday

Farah Rafik10 October 2022
Read More

Exploring the Legacy and Longevity of Cairo University

Mona Abdou10 October 2022
Read More

Meet the Egyptians on the 2022 Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 List

Shereif Barakat8 October 2022
Read More