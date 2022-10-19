Buzz

5 Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Egypt

Brush it Art

There are a number of reasons why date nights are important for maintaining healthy relationships. They help with communication, relieve stress, and establish rituals that strengthen the bond between any couple. On date nights – whether in the traditional sense between romantic couples, or even between friends or siblings – people carve out special quality time to spend with their significant others and loved ones.

Research suggests that date nights are more of a necessity than a luxury, simply because healthy relationships require effort from both individuals to enhance emotional connectedness. Stepping out of one’s routine to do something new and enjoyable is precisely the way to strengthen that connection.

For when the idea of dining at a fancy restaurant starts to feel unoriginal, and the bickering to decide on a destination goes on for too long, here is a list of out-of-the-box ideas in Cairo to choose from.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a masterclass in painting or if you’ve never held a paintbrush, at Brush It Art, people come in not knowing anything about art and leave with masterpieces.

Brush It invites people to come socialize, relax, and unleash their creativity with their drink of choice – a paint and sip balance. All supplies are provided, and the events, for which spots are booked online, are announced on their Instagram page weekly.

Address: Different every week upon announcement on their Instagram page or studio at 5A by the Waterway Developments

Cooking Class at Mamushka Cooking Experience


The recipe for a great relationship is made up of half a cup of communication, a quarter cup of affection, and two tablespoons of sweetness. At the Mamushka Cooking Experience, people can enjoy exclusive cooking classes and a private dining experience that will sweeten any relationship.

Address: Maadi Al Khabiri Al Wasti, Maadi, Cairo Governorate 4211211. | For Reservations: 01006614746

Unleashing one’s inner child is unmatched, especially at an arcade. Cairo is home to an array of arcades and bowling alleys that will guarantee a fun night:

Inlane Bowling Center: Arabella plaza
Magic Planet: Cairo Festival City, Almaza City Center, and other cities across Egypt
Xtreme Land: Madinaty’s Open Air Mall
Cosmo City: Arkan Plaza in Sheikh Zayed

If the hustle and bustle of the city gets overbearing, an escape on Egypt’s waters is the perfect remedy. Paddling a kayak requires patience, communication, as well as an understanding of the role each paddler takes on: a brilliant analogy to healthy relationships. The Nile Kayak Club, which rents canoes and kayaks, is the first recreational kayak club in Egypt that is located in Cairo, Alexandria, and Aswan.

Address: IL CAMPO Park, Manil Shihah, Abo El Nomros, Giza Governorate 3722001

Horseback Riding

Few things are as endearing and romantic as horseback riding. While there are many stables all over Egypt, horseback riding with the Giza Pyramids as the backdrop is a breathtaking, authentically Egyptian experience. The Farouk Bereesh Stables are one of the well-known stables that offer horseback riding tours around the Pyramids.

Address: Gamal Abd el Nasser Street, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Haram, Giza Governorate | For Reservations:+20 (0)106 507 0288

