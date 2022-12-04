Iconic Egyptian Interviewer Mofeed Fawzy Dies at 89

Veteran Egyptian journalist and TV presenter, Mofeed Fawzy, passed away on Sunday, 4 December, after a long battle with illness, at the age of 89.

Fawzy was recently hospitalized and underwent surgery, after which, his health deteriorated further, leading to his passing.

Several Egyptian TV presenters, artists, and public figures have offered their condolences to Fawzy’s family: Egyptian TV presenters Amr Adib and Radwa El-Sherbiny, Egyptian MP Mustafa Bakry, Egyptian businessman Alaa Mubarak, and Egyptian actors Nabila Ebeid and Hany Ramzy, among many others.

One of the most popular interviewers in Egypt’s history, Fawzy is an acclaimed Egyptian media personality, who liked to be called an interviewer instead of a presenter due to his iconic style in interviewing guests.

His most well-known interviews include the late Egyptian president Hosny Mubarak, former Egyptian interior minister Habib El-Adly, winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian-American space scientist Farouk El-Baz, Egyptian politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohamed El-Baradei, and Egyptian singer Amr Diab.

With a television career spanning over 37 years, Fawzy’s 26-year-old program ‘Hadith al Madina’ (Talk of the Town) marked one of the first Egyptian shows where the host interviewed passersby on the street and discussed social issues with them.

Fawzy was appointed editor-in-chief of Rose Al-Yūsuf’s Sabah Al-Kheir (Good Morning) magazine in 1957.

He is survived by his daughter, Hanan.

