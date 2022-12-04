News

Iconic Egyptian Interviewer Mofeed Fawzy Dies at 89

mm
Iconic Egyptian Interviewer Mofeed Fawzy Dies at 89

Photo credit: Iraqi News Agency

Veteran Egyptian journalist and TV presenter, Mofeed Fawzy, passed away on Sunday, 4 December, after a long battle with illness, at the age of 89.

Fawzy was recently hospitalized and underwent surgery, after which, his health deteriorated further, leading to his passing.

Several Egyptian TV presenters, artists, and public figures have offered their condolences to Fawzy’s family: Egyptian TV presenters Amr Adib and Radwa El-Sherbiny, Egyptian MP Mustafa Bakry, Egyptian businessman Alaa Mubarak, and Egyptian actors Nabila Ebeid and Hany Ramzy, among many others.

One of the most popular interviewers in Egypt’s history, Fawzy is an acclaimed Egyptian media personality, who liked to be called an interviewer instead of a presenter due to his iconic style in interviewing guests.

His most well-known interviews include the late Egyptian president Hosny Mubarak, former Egyptian interior minister Habib El-Adly, winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian-American space scientist Farouk El-Baz, Egyptian politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohamed El-Baradei, and Egyptian singer Amr Diab.

With a television career spanning over 37 years, Fawzy’s 26-year-old program ‘Hadith al Madina’ (Talk of the Town) marked one of the first Egyptian shows where the host interviewed passersby on the street and discussed social issues with them.

Fawzy was appointed editor-in-chief of Rose Al-Yūsuf’s Sabah Al-Kheir (Good Morning) magazine in 1957.

He is survived by his daughter, Hanan.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt to Develop 21 Desalination Plants in First Phase of Multibillion-Dollar Green Programme

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt to Develop 21 Desalination Plants in First Phase of Multibillion-Dollar Green Programme

Mona Abdou2 December 2022
Read More

Festivals Associated with the Journey of the Holy Family Now UNESCO Heritage

Mona Abdou1 December 2022
Read More

‘The Palestinian Cause Will Always Remain the Number One Arab Issue’: Sameh Shoukry

Egyptian Streets30 November 2022
Read More

Turkey, Egypt to Resume Diplomatic Relations and Hold Ministerial Meetings

Egyptian Streets29 November 2022
Read More

Egyptian Actress Menna Shalaby Released on Bail Over Suspected Drug Use

Egyptian Streets26 November 2022
Read More

Rainbow Colours Now Allowed at Qatar World Cup for Welsh Fans

Mona Abdou25 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Invited to Participate in Intergovernmental G20 Summit

Mona Abdou25 November 2022
Read More

Egyptian Parliament Health Committee Members to Donate Organs After Death

Egyptian Streets24 November 2022
Read More