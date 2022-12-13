‘Tis The Season: Christmas Carols, Markets, and Events in Cairo

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

As Christmas is around the corner, many places have flipped their decor into Christmas and festive decorations, while others have planned a wide range of activities to celebrate the happy season.

Whether with friends, family, or even alone, there are multiple activities one can enjoy during the upcoming month to feel the Christmas spirit. From Christmas carols, to markets and fairs, these events are sure to make it a memorable holiday season.

Choirs

Christmas Carols

The Holy Virgin Mary Coptic Catholic Cathedral is hosting its annual Christmas Carols event next Friday, 16 December, for an EGP 20 (USD 1) entrance fee. Located in Nasr City, the public event is open to all ages, with free admission for children under 12 years old.

Fabrica Christmas Choir

Led by Egyptian Soprano Neveen Allouba, the Fabrica Christmas Choir will be hosting a one-of-a-kind Christmas musical evening on Friday, 16 December, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Maadi. Starting at 7:30 PM, the event is organized by Sellah Cultural Program, which aims to promote peace, harmony, and inclusivity through music and culture.

Tickets will be sold at the door, for EGP 60 (USD 2.5).

Bazaars

The District Winter Fair

A Christmas bazaar, three Christmas carol performances, a Santa meet and greet, face painting for children, a photobooth, and much more – all in one day and one place: The District Winter Fair. The District Mall will be hosting a fun-packed festive experience from 12 pm onwards, on Friday, 23 December, with a free entrance.

To attend the event, register for a QR code that will be scanned at the door.

Katameya Ladies Christmas Bazaar

For Zayed residents, this two-day family event is packed with fun and activities for the entire family. The Annual Katameya Ladies Christmas Bazaar, which will be held on Thursday and Friday, 15 and 16 December, will have a health and beauty corner, entertainment, shopping, and delicious food.

The bazaar is free of charge and will be held at Americana Plaza, Sheikh Zayed.

Annual Outdoor Events

Walk of Cairo

Every weekend in December includes an action-packed lineup at Walk of Cairo (WOC). With Christmas trees, lighting, and endless surprises, WOC is hosting their annual month-long Christmas festivities. Located in Sheikh Zayed, visit WOC for memorable photos with Santa Claus, Christmas parades, and live performances.

Entry to WOC is free, but entry does not include prices of children’s games.

ZED Winter Festival

From rides and fireworks, to parades and and performances, the annual ZED Winter Festival is back again in its fourth edition. From November to January, ZED Park is the ultimate destination for a wholesome festive experience.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

