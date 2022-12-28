News

Egypt to Establish ‘Family Support Fund’ Funded by Marrying Couples

mm
Egypt to Establish ‘Family Support Fund’ Funded by Marrying Couples

Sisi: State aims to keep price levels "without increase" - Egypt Independent
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi | Photo credit: Egypt Independent

During the inauguration of several industrial power plants in Abu Rawash on 27 December, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated that a support fund will be established for Egyptian families, financed by both couples intending to marry and the government itself.

Al-Sisi stated that the amount paid by couples will be affordable for anyone with the funds to get married, adding that the government will mirror the amount paid by citizens. “If people pay a billion,” he insisted, “the government will pay a billion, and if the people pay two billion, we will [do the same].”

The minimum amount for the fund was not stated.

The fund, al-Sisi reasoned, is safety-valve for families at risk of divorce and financial strife, with children who are then subject to instability. In essence, the Family Support Fund becomes a way to preserve the rights of all parties involved.

“Why are we going forward with this idea?” the president asked, rhetorically. “Because families can face conflict, it is inevitable. But then, who will take care of the children? […] These are the children of Egypt. This fund comes during critical times.”

The fund will come as part of revising the Personal Status Law, which will also see the establishment of an insurance policy in a “step on the right path to protecting the Egyptian family.”

Dar al-Iftaa, Egypt’s religious body for inquiries pertaining to Islam, has also announced earlier in November that it will be offering training courses to aid and educate those who are about to get married. This comes in collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity and Al-Azhar in an attempt to combat divorce and domestic instabilities.

Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Allam, stressed the importance of the Egyptian family and the need to conserve it.

“We were alerted at Dar al-Iftaa to the dangers of early divorce, and so we’ve carried out a number of initiatives to treat this phenomenon,” explained his Eminence, “including courses for those about to get married, and these courses do not cover the legal aspect only, but also include the psychological and social aspect.”

In addition to courses such as stress and anger management, and the skill of marital dialogue, the Grand Mufti has also announced the opening of a Marriage Counseling Centre, with a committee of psychiatrists specialising in Shari’a law.

Advent Almost Over? Here are Egypt’s Favorite Christmas Eve Dinner Dishes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Grand Imam Faces Backlash for Wishing Christians a Merry Christmas

Mona Abdou28 December 2022
Read More

Egypt Releases Goods Stuck at Ports to Control Price Spirals

Egyptian Streets27 December 2022
Read More

Foreigners Will Be Required to Pay Train Tickets in USD, EUR: Minister of Transport

Mona Abdou26 December 2022
Read More

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 At Risk of Closure Due to Lack of Funding

Mona Abdou21 December 2022
Read More

A Winter Festival is Coming to Egypt’s ‘Mamsha Ahl Misr’

Mona Abdou21 December 2022
Read More

Egypt’s First Successful Whole-Lung Transplant Completed in Ain Shams

Mona Abdou20 December 2022
Read More

Fatma Said and Nader Abbassi to Perform in Grand Egyptian Museum’s First Public Event

Marina Makary20 December 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Strategic Commodities Will Last 4-6 Months: Ministry of Supply

Mona Abdou19 December 2022
Read More