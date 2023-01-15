5 Inspiring TEDTalks by Egyptians to Watch

From speeches on the ‘secret sauce’ of success to how to climb mountains, TEDTalks catalyze impact, embrace possibilities, and can help motivate people to grow into better versions of themselves.

TEDTalks began in 1984 with the aim of ‘spreading ideas.’ With conferences all over the world, TED, which stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, aspires to help people blossom. In Egypt, TEDTalks are held in universities, schools, and conference halls all around the country.

There is an abundance of inspiring stories by Egyptians–rife with powerful and motivational lessons. Documented in motivational speeches from some of the most brilliant minds in Egypt, TEDTalks cover a variety of topics in 10 to 30-minute videos.

Here are some striking TED Talks by Egyptians, to bookmark for inspiration on slump-filled days.

The secret sauce | Khaled Bichara | TEDxCairo



Even after his passing, Khaled Bichara remains an inspiring figure to many. In his talk, he tells the audience how there is no “secret sauce” to success, but there are some “necessary ingredients.”

The long road to everest & beyond | Omar Samra | TEDxCairo



The first Egyptian and youngest Arab to Climb Mount Everest, Omar Samra talks about his long journey to the world’s highest peak. Samra did not only climb a literal mountain, he climbed mental and figurative mountains as well—a story that never gets old.

A Life Worth Living | Nada Chatila | TEDxCairo



Nada Chatila gave her talk in 2011, but her video continues to circulate even 12 years later. HChatila talks about her journey with Leukemia and how her life ultimately changed since she was diagnosed. Her ‘‘life is worth living’ story is overwhelmingly inspiring—a goosebump-worthy talk.

Zayak Zayohom | Sherif Hakky | TEDxNGU



From studying at Kasr Al Ainy Medical School to becoming a consultant surgeon at the young age of 33, Sherif Hakky is an Egyptian success story. In his talk, Hakky talks about his story of becoming a consultant Surgeon in St Mary’s and Charing Cross hospitals of Imperial College London. Hakky dreamed big, and he achieved big.

Intellectually Promiscuous | Ahmed El-Ghandour | TEDxAUK



Ahmed El-Ghandour, or better known as El Daheeh (The Nerd) shares the inspiring story behind his YouTube show. El-Ghandour shares how he was able to transform typically mundane topics, such as science and history, into interesting topics— El Daheeh is a show that leaves the audience equally entertained and informed.

