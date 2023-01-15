Buzz

5 Inspiring TEDTalks by Egyptians to Watch

mm
5 Inspiring TEDTalks by Egyptians to Watch

From speeches on the ‘secret sauce’ of success to how to climb mountains, TEDTalks catalyze impact, embrace possibilities, and can help motivate people to grow into better versions of themselves.

TEDTalks began in 1984 with the aim of ‘spreading ideas.’ With conferences all over the world, TED, which stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, aspires to help people blossom. In Egypt, TEDTalks are held in universities, schools, and conference halls all around the country.

There is an abundance of inspiring stories by Egyptians–rife with powerful and motivational lessons. Documented in motivational speeches from some of the most brilliant minds in Egypt, TEDTalks cover a variety of topics in 10 to 30-minute videos.

Here are some striking TED Talks by Egyptians, to bookmark for inspiration on slump-filled days.

The secret sauce | Khaled Bichara | TEDxCairo

Even after his passing, Khaled Bichara remains an inspiring figure to many. In his talk, he tells the audience how there is no “secret sauce” to success, but there are some “necessary ingredients.”

The long road to everest & beyond | Omar Samra | TEDxCairo

The first Egyptian and youngest Arab to Climb Mount Everest, Omar Samra talks about his long journey to the world’s highest peak. Samra did not only climb a literal mountain, he climbed mental and figurative mountains as well—a story that never gets old.

A Life Worth Living | Nada Chatila | TEDxCairo

Nada Chatila gave her talk in 2011, but her video continues to circulate even 12 years later. HChatila talks about her journey with Leukemia and how her life ultimately changed since she was diagnosed. Her ‘‘life is worth living’ story is overwhelmingly inspiring—a goosebump-worthy talk.

Zayak Zayohom | Sherif Hakky | TEDxNGU

From studying at Kasr Al Ainy Medical School to becoming a consultant surgeon at the young age of 33, Sherif Hakky is an Egyptian success story. In his talk, Hakky talks about his story of becoming a consultant Surgeon in St Mary’s and Charing Cross hospitals of Imperial College London. Hakky dreamed big, and he achieved big.

Intellectually Promiscuous | Ahmed El-Ghandour | TEDxAUK

Ahmed El-Ghandour, or better known as El Daheeh (The Nerd) shares the inspiring story behind his YouTube show. El-Ghandour shares how he was able to transform typically mundane topics, such as science and history, into interesting topics— El Daheeh is a show that leaves the audience equally entertained and informed.

Explainer: Why Are Egyptian Banks Introducing High Interest Rate Certificates of Deposit?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Buzz

Explainer: Why Are Egyptian Banks Introducing High Interest Rate Certificates of Deposit?

Marina Makary12 January 2023
Read More

New Mansoura City: The Latest Urban Addition to the Mediterranean Coast

Marina Makary11 January 2023
Read More

Masroofi: Egypt’s First E-Wallet Intended for Children-Use

Marina Makary8 January 2023
Read More

Ancient Egypt Comes Back to Life Through European Art

ES Buzz7 January 2023
Read More

How Messi and Ronaldo Defined a Generation in Egypt

Mirna Abdulaal30 December 2022
Read More

The Top 22 Egyptian Streets Articles of 2022

Amina Zaineldine27 December 2022
Read More

All You Need to Know About the Latest Restrictions to Spending Abroad

Marina Makary25 December 2022
Read More

A Budget-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide in Cairo

Farah Rafik21 December 2022
Read More