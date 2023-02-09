News

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry: Earthquake Kills Two Egyptians in Turkey

mm
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry: Earthquake Kills Two Egyptians in Turkey

Turkey earthquake: Bodies in street after quake as anger grows over aid - BBC News
“Entire city blocks have been turned to rubble in the city of Antakya” | Photo credit: BBC

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two Egyptians have been reported dead in Turkey’s Hatay province on 8 February, following a catastrophic earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria earlier Monday.

The individuals have been identified as belonging to the same family, although their names have not been made public.

Initially, the list of victims released by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not include the two Egyptians; it was through communication with the embassy and localised Egyptian communities that the two casualties were revealed.

The Egyptians died after their building, in the İskenderun district, collapsed as a result of the deadly earthquake. The Egyptian foreign ministry contacted affected family members to offer support.

Additionally, the Egyptian Embassy in Ankara has been in touch with Egyptians that have been moved to shelters by Turkish authorities. The Egyptian embassy is also keeping an open communication flow with affected Egyptians, aiming to verify their safety.

There were no reported Egyptian casualties in neighbouring Syria, however. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with its embassies in Ankara and Damascus, continues to monitor the situation in order to report on pivotal updates.

The earthquake, which hit Syria and Turkey on 6 February, carried a 7.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale, claiming the lives of over 10,000 individuals across both countries, with the number expected to rise as more is uncovered. This marks one of the deadliest quakes worldwide over the past decade.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his condolences in phone calls to both Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 7 February.

Several Egyptian military planes have been sent to Turkey and Syria carrying medical aid, aiming to contribute to relief efforts.

Al-Ahly Defeated by Real Madrid, Sets Sights to Club World Cup Bronze

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Al-Ahly Defeated by Real Madrid, Sets Sights to Club World Cup Bronze

Amina Zaineldine8 February 2023
Read More

Explainer: What is Slowing Down the Aid to Quake-Hit Syria?

Farah Rafik8 February 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Speaks with Erdogan, Assad and Sends Military Planes with Aid

Farah Rafik7 February 2023
Read More

Egypt Ready to Send Aid to Turkey, Syria Following Deadly Earthquakes

Amina Abdel-Halim6 February 2023
Read More

1,300+ Dead in Turkey, Syria After Deadly Earthquake

Egyptian Streets6 February 2023
Read More

The Talgo Makes its First Trip Across Egypt

Mona Abdou6 February 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Ahly to Face Spanish Giants Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Amina Zaineldine5 February 2023
Read More

World Youth Forum Redirects 5th Edition Budget to Development Initiatives

Farah Rafik5 February 2023
Read More